Freddy's Frozen Custard & Steakburgers introduces three new items to its menu

Freddy's Frozen Custard & Steakburgers, a fast-casual restaurant, is all set to wow customers with three new menu items. The company's menu now includes the Steakburger Stacker, Reese's Crunchy Peanut Butter Concrete, and Reese's Creamy Peanut Butter Shake.

From April 19 through June 20, individuals can place their orders for the limited-time deals at participating Freddy's restaurants all across the country.

Ingredients added to Freddy's Frozen Custard & Steakburgers' new menu items

The Steakburger Stacker, which is prepared upon order, has three sizzling steakburger patties, lettuce, tomato, American and White Cheddar cheese, pickles, and handmade Freddy's Fry Sauce.

Erin Walter, VP of Brand Marketing, said in a press release:

"The Steakburger Stacker features a delicious combination of toppings that makes for a delightful experience in every bite. It's the perfect choice if you're looking for a meal to pair with one of our new Reese's frozen custard treats."

A base of freshly churned frozen custard mixed with milk, Reese's Peanut Butter Sauce, and Reese's Peanut Butter Cups make the foundation of Reese's Creamy Peanut Butter Shake.

The beverage is a delicious new addition to the restaurant's menu and is garnished with whipped cream. Through the process of blending, the peanut butter cups are broken up into very tiny bits, adding a hint to crunch to the drink.

All of the components in Reese's Crunchy Peanut Butter Concrete are the same as those in the shake, but milk is replaced with chopped peanuts. Concrete is usually eaten with a spoon and is not sipped like a milkshake, as no liquid is added to it.

Erin Walter mentioned:

"We've created two new dessert options for guests to choose how they would like to enjoy their Reese's – as a Creamy Shake or a Crunchy Concrete. Peanut butter lovers are sure to find Reese's one-of-a-kind peanut butter blended with Freddy's rich and smooth frozen custard, an irresistible treat that incorporates the perfect balance of sweet and salty flavors."

The new shake costs $6.09 for a mini, $6.89 for a regular, and $7.89 for a large. A mini concrete is $6.29, a regular is $7.09, and a large is $8.09. The Steakburger Stacker costs $10.99 for the sandwich alone and $14.49 for a meal that includes a side and a medium drink. It is important to note that the prices may change based on the location.

About Freddy's

With over 460 locations in 36 states, Freddy's Frozen Custard & Steakburgers is a well-known fast-casual franchise concept established in Wichita, Kansas, in 2002. In addition to freshly churned frozen custard desserts, the brand's menu includes cooked-to-order steakburgers, all-beef hot dogs, shoestring fries, and other savory dishes.

Known for conducting business in Freddy's Way, visitors can enjoy genuine hospitality and food that is freshly cooked with high-quality ingredients. This distinctive strategy has fuelled the brand's continued expansion across the United States and earned the company accolades on a national level. It has been ranked No. 1 on Forbes' list of the best franchises to buy and No. 59 on Entrepreneur's Franchise 500 list.

