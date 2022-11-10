Freddy’s French Onion Steakburger: Availability, ingredients, price, and more explored

Freddy’s French Onion Steakburger and Oreo Cookie Peppermint Shake are two brand-new additions to Freddy's Frozen Custard & Steakburgers' holiday menu for 2022. Both limited-time deals are accessible from November 2 through January 3 or while supplies last.

With over 440 locations in 36 states, Freddy's Frozen Custard & Steakburgers® is a well-known fast-casual franchise brand. In addition to fresh custard desserts, the brand's menu includes cooked-to-order steakburgers, all-beef hot dogs, shoestring fries, and other savory dishes.

Freddy’s French Onion Steakburger has crispy onions and two sizzling patties

The French Onion Steakburger is cooked-to-order with two sizzling patties topped with Swiss cheese, grilled & crispy onions, bacon and a creamy French Onion sauce.

The toppings on the made-to-order Freddy’s French Onion Steakburger comprise two sizzling patties, melted Swiss cheese, grilled and crispy onions, bacon, and a creamy French onion sauce.

Freddy’s French Onion Steakburger costs $7.59 when ordered a la carte, and $10.59 when purchased as part of a combo that includes one side dish of your choice and a drink, which may vary.

The Oreo Cookie Peppermint Shake, which goes for as little as $5.19, combines rich, creamy chocolate and vanilla frozen custard with peppermint syrup, crushed Oreo cookies, and peppermint candy pieces. It is then topped with whipped cream and some more peppermint bits.

Rick Petralia, the Director of Menu Strategy & Innovation said:

"Our FredHead fans always anticipate what limited-time offers we'll be announcing next, and it's fun to feature two brand-new items that provide the perfect combination of sweet and savoury. We pride ourselves on creating memorable experiences for our guests, so we developed some new items reflective of the season that offers a taste of current culinary trends with Freddy's twist."

Customers may order the Freddy’s French Onion Steakburger and OREO® Cookie Peppermint Shake through the new Freddy's mobile app and at https://freddys.com for pickup or delivery, in-restaurant dining, and drive-thru.

Freddy's Frozen Custard & Steakburgers will distribute a free combo meal card on Veterans Day 2022

All Veterans and Active Military Personnel who visit Freddy's on Veterans Day will receive a free Freddy's Original Double with Cheese combination meal card as a small gesture of gratitude for their service to the country. To avail this unique offer, no purchase is necessary. The redemption period for cards ends on November 30, 2022.

Freddy's was established in Wichita, Kansas, in 2002. Known for running their business the "Freddy's Way," visitors get to experience and enjoy genuine hospitality and food that is freshly cooked with high-quality ingredients.

This distinctive strategy has facilitated Freddy's continued expansion across the United States and earned the company national recognition based on rankings that are considered to be the best in business. This includes being ranked No. 1 on Forbes' list of the best franchises to buy and No. 59 on Entrepreneur's Franchise 500.

