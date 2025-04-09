Pizza Inn introduces new Peeps-Flavored Dessert Pizza: Availability and item details explored

Pizza Inn has introduced a new, exciting dessert - Peeps Pizzert. It features Peeps marshmallows and is a twist on the chain's dessert pizza.

With Spring in full flow and Easter just around the corner, many brands have introduced new products and offers. The renowned buffet chain, Pizza Inn, already had a dessert pizza on its menu. However, it has now introduced a new limited-edition pizza for Easter 2025.

The new pizza is sweet, fun, and delicious. Let's check out more about it.

Pizza Inn's Peeps-Flavored Dessert Pizza explored

The pizza buffet chain's new dessert pizza features 10 Peeps' classic chick-shaped marshmallows. These are placed on top of a pizza with a Bavarian cream cheese base, along with a sprinkle of green sugar crystals to replicate "Easter grass".

As per reports by FSR Magazine dated April 8, 2025, the CEO of the RAVE Restaurant Group, Brandon Solano, spoke about their new product.

“We’re always looking for innovative ways to surprise our guests with our unique Pizzert creations, and nothing exudes springtime joy quite like Peeps. We thought, ‘Why not take America’s favorite marshmallow treat and put it on a Pizzert?’ It’s ridiculous in the best way possible, and you won’t find treats like these anywhere else,” he said.

The Peeps Pizzert is available from April 8, 2025, to April 20, 2025 (Easter). It will be offered at Pizza Inn's buffets in outlets that also feature pizzas, pastas, and salads.

What is Peeps?

Peeps is a marshmallow confectionery company that was launched in 1953 in the United States. It produces marshmallows in the shapes of chicks, bunnies, and more.

Over the years, Peeps has become one of the most popular marshmallow brands in the country. It also makes candies and chews, and is especially popular during holidays due to its shape and visual appeal.

About Pizza Inn

Founded in 1958 by two Texas brothers, Pizza Inn has become one of the most popular pizza buffet chains in the US. It is known for its delicious pizzas and pastas, along with fresh salads and exciting desserts.

The company statement reads:

"For more than 60 years, Pizza Inn has prided ourselves on freshness and innovation, introducing the Taco Pizza in 1979, the first dessert “Pizzert” pizza in 1986 and the chain’s hallmark Bacon Cheeseburger Pizza by the 1990s. We’re still cooking up fresh ideas to this day and are committed to bringing our best pizza to the table, every time."

According to the company website, customers can also request a pizza specially made if its not available on the buffet on the day.

Some other Easter 2025 offers

With Easter 2025 around the corner, many other brands have also launched new products or offers similar to Pizza Inn.

Huddle House has announced a Free Kids Meal deal for the Easter weekend, from April 18 to April 20. Customers can receive a free kids' meal with the purchase of an adult entrée priced at $8 or more at Huddle House outlets for dine-in.

Customers can choose between Mac & Cheese, Chicken Tenders, Grilled Cheese, or a Cheeseburger in the Kids Meal. Meanwhile, Breakfast-all-day includes the Kid’s Buttermilk Pancake or Golden Waffle Plate and the Kid’s Breakfast with eggs, crispy hashbrowns or homestyle grits, and toast.

Meanwhile, Kroger has announced $6 Easter Meals 2025. Each meal includes seven items:

Kroger spiral ham

Private Selection Wisconsin 5 Cheese Macaroni & Cheese.

Kroger Classic Garden Salad

Kroger Frozen Broccoli Cuts

Kroger Russet Potatoes (5lb)

Del Monte Golden Sweet Cream Corn

Rhodes Dinner Rolls

Bakery Fresh Fruit Pies

The $6 meals were launched on April 7, 2025, and are available for a limited time only.

