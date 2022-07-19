Aleman Tour 2022: Tickets, where to buy, dates and more

Mexican rapper Aleman has announced his US tour, which is scheduled to begin on September 3. The tour, billed as the Tour USA 2022, will kick off in New York at the Gramercy Theatre and conclude in Chicago on September 28, and will make stops in Philadelphia, Charlotte and Atlanta with the singer scheduled to perform four nights in Texas.

The rapper will be supported with special performances from artists like La Banda Bastön, La Plebada, Fntxy, Yoga Fire, Dee, Phul King Fu, and Cozy Cuz.

The tickets for the tour will go on sale from July 19 at 10 am PT via Ticketmaster. Additionally, Citi cardholders will get access to preferred tickets between July 19 and August 6.

Aleman 2022 US Tour Dates: A full list

September 3 – New York, NY at The Gramercy Theatre

September 4 – Philadelphia, PA at The Foundry, The Fillmore Philadelphia

September 6 – Charlotte, NC at The Underground

September 7 – Atlanta, GA at Buckhead Theatre

September 9 – Houston, TX at House of Blues

September 10 – Dallas, TX at House of Blues

September 11 – San Antonio, TX at The Aztec Theater

September 13 – El Paso, TX at Lowbrow Palace

September 15 – Los Angeles, CA at The Belasco

September 16 – Anaheim, CA at House of Blues

September 17 – San Diego, CA at House of Blues

September 20 – Las Vegas, NV at House of Blues

September 22 – San Jose, CA at The Ritz

September 23 – Sacramento, CA at Goldfield Trading Post

September 25 – Denver, CO at Summit

September 28 – Chicago, IL at House of Blues

Who is Aleman?

Aleman, whose original name is Erick Raul Aleman Ramirez, is a Mexican rapper and composer who is of the biggest artists in the present-day Latin urban scene. The artist was born on February 20, 1990 in Cabo San Lucas.

Among other hits, he is known for numbers like Rucón, Rolemos otro and Pues que pues. Aleman has collaborated with numerous artists including Snoop Dogg, Lupillo Rivera & BZRP. The rapper began his career in 2004, and became popular in Mexico, establishing a new scene for upcoming rappers while putting hip-hop on the mainstream national radar.

He released his debut album in 2009, titled Click Clack Punto Exacto, with Doble Rimas. In 2010, he relased his sophomore album, Clasick-rap. His solo career kickstarted in 2014 on the Homegrown label with his first album Pase de abordar or Boarding Pass. The artist released Rolemos in 2016, which gained him widespread popularity. This was followed by Eclipse in 2018. The album achieved international success, receiving touring support in Mexico, Chile, Argentina, and Spain.

In 2019, the rapper hosted one of the most important hip-hop shows in the Zocalo in Mexico City. It won him the title of the new Mexican rap prodigy. His latest album, Huracan was followed by a nationwide tour and will now head to the US.

Various publications and critics have deemed the artist to be one of the best Spanish-language rappers.

