Alexisonfire 2022 tour: Dates, tickets, where to buy, and more

Canadian post-hardcore band Alexisonfire announced new tour dates for the UK and Europe. The band will begin the trek in Cardiff’s Great Hall on October 14 and will make stops in Manchester, Glasgow, Leeds, Brighton, London, Belgium, and Germany, before concluding in the Netherlands on November 1. The band will be supported by British rock squad Boston Manor on tour. Tickets for the UK and Europe Alexisonfire tour will be available from 10.00 am on June 1 on BST and 11.00 am CEST through theonlybandever.com.
In a statement, the band said:
"Something special happens when Alexisonfire gets together. When we’re all on stage playing in the pocket, we elevate, and the audience comes with us. Can't wait to play these shows!"
Alexisonfire UK and Europe 2022 tour
- October 14 - Cardiff Great Hall
- October 16 - Manchester Academy
- October 17 - Glasgow Barrowland
- October 19 - Leeds O2 Academy
- October 20 - Brighton Dome
- October 22 - London O2 Academy Brixton
- October 24 - Belgium ANTWERP Trix
- October 26 - Berlin Columbia Halle, Germany
- October 27 - Munich TonHalle, Germany
- October 29 - Hamburg Zeltphilharmonie, Germany
- October 31 - Cologne Palladium, Germany
- November 01 - Utrect Tivoli, Netherlands
Alexisonfire Canada and US 2022 tour dates
Alexisonfire recently concluded the first leg of their North American tour that ended with the So What music festival. The band is currently preparing for the second leg of their tour that will commence on July 13 in Ottawa, Canada, and will run through the July 23 show in New York City. The third leg of the tour will kick off on September 14 in Cleveland and will wrap up on October 9 in Anaheim, California.
- June 03 - Leeds, UK at Slam Dunk Festival
- June 04 - Hatfield, UK at Slam Dunk Festival
- July 13 - Ottawa, ON at Bluesfest
- July 14 - Montreal, QC at M Telus
- July 21 - Boston, MA at Roadrunner
- July 22 - Silver Spring, MD at The Fillmore Silver Spring
- July 23 - New York, NY at The Rooftop at Pier 17
- September 14 - Cleveland, OH at House of Blues
- September 15 - Detroit, MI at The Fillmore
- September 23-25 - Birmingham, AL at Furnace Fest
- October 04 - Los Angeles, CA at Hollywood Palladium
- October 05 - San Francisco, CA at The Warfield Theatre
- October 06 - Sacramento, CA at Aftershock
- October 08 - San Diego, CA at SOMA
- October 09 - Anaheim, CA at House of Blues
Alexisonfire set to release a new album after 13 years
The band is set to release a new full-length album, titled Otherness, for the first time in 13 years on June 24.
Speaking about the new album, the band said in a joint statement:
"A continuous thread through the fabric of Alexisonfire is the state of otherness. Otherness drew us all to spaces where a band like this could be formed. We attract the type of individuals that have all felt the sensation of being strange or unique. Perceived or otherwise, otherness has followed us through childhood, adolescence, and into our adult lives. It drives our tastes and proclivities. It bonds us with ourselves and others. And make no mistake, even at our most domestic and mundane moments, we are true outliers."
The band recently shared their new single Sans Soleil, which is the latest track from their forthcoming album. The band has also previously released tracks from the album including Reverse The Curse and Sweet Dreams Of Otherness.