Alexisonfire 2022 tour: Dates, tickets, where to buy, and more

Canadian post-hardcore band Alexisonfire announced new tour dates for the UK and Europe. The band will begin the trek in Cardiff’s Great Hall on October 14 and will make stops in Manchester, Glasgow, Leeds, Brighton, London, Belgium, and Germany, before concluding in the Netherlands on November 1. The band will be supported by British rock squad Boston Manor on tour. Tickets for the UK and Europe Alexisonfire tour will be available from 10.00 am on June 1 on BST and 11.00 am CEST through theonlybandever.com.

In a statement, the band said:

"Something special happens when Alexisonfire gets together. When we’re all on stage playing in the pocket, we elevate, and the audience comes with us. Can't wait to play these shows!"

Alexisonfire UK and Europe 2022 tour

October 14 - Cardiff Great Hall

October 16 - Manchester Academy

October 17 - Glasgow Barrowland

October 19 - Leeds O2 Academy

October 20 - Brighton Dome

October 22 - London O2 Academy Brixton

October 24 - Belgium ANTWERP Trix

October 26 - Berlin Columbia Halle, Germany

October 27 - Munich TonHalle, Germany

October 29 - Hamburg Zeltphilharmonie, Germany

October 31 - Cologne Palladium, Germany

November 01 - Utrect Tivoli, Netherlands

Alexisonfire Canada and US 2022 tour dates

Alexisonfire recently concluded the first leg of their North American tour that ended with the So What music festival. The band is currently preparing for the second leg of their tour that will commence on July 13 in Ottawa, Canada, and will run through the July 23 show in New York City. The third leg of the tour will kick off on September 14 in Cleveland and will wrap up on October 9 in Anaheim, California.

June 03 - Leeds, UK at Slam Dunk Festival

June 04 - Hatfield, UK at Slam Dunk Festival

July 13 - Ottawa, ON at Bluesfest

July 14 - Montreal, QC at M Telus

July 21 - Boston, MA at Roadrunner

July 22 - Silver Spring, MD at The Fillmore Silver Spring

July 23 - New York, NY at The Rooftop at Pier 17

September 14 - Cleveland, OH at House of Blues

September 15 - Detroit, MI at The Fillmore

September 23-25 - Birmingham, AL at Furnace Fest

October 04 - Los Angeles, CA at Hollywood Palladium

October 05 - San Francisco, CA at The Warfield Theatre

October 06 - Sacramento, CA at Aftershock

October 08 - San Diego, CA at SOMA

October 09 - Anaheim, CA at House of Blues

Alexisonfire set to release a new album after 13 years

The band is set to release a new full-length album, titled Otherness, for the first time in 13 years on June 24.

Speaking about the new album, the band said in a joint statement:

"A continuous thread through the fabric of Alexisonfire is the state of otherness. Otherness drew us all to spaces where a band like this could be formed. We attract the type of individuals that have all felt the sensation of being strange or unique. Perceived or otherwise, otherness has followed us through childhood, adolescence, and into our adult lives. It drives our tastes and proclivities. It bonds us with ourselves and others. And make no mistake, even at our most domestic and mundane moments, we are true outliers."

The band recently shared their new single Sans Soleil, which is the latest track from their forthcoming album. The band has also previously released tracks from the album including Reverse The Curse and Sweet Dreams Of Otherness.

