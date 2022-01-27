Hilarious Alfredo Adame memes trend after street fight video goes viral

On January 25, videos that featured Mexican actor Alfredo Adame in a street altercation went viral online. Various clips on the internet show the actor involved in a street fight with a woman and a man over a presumed car accident.

As per the videos, Adame approached a white car and hit the side of the vehicle. He also got into a spat with a woman after she exited the vehicle. Later, another man butted into the altercation between the 63-year-old actor and the woman.

The actor was beaten and left with a torn shirt by the two individuals. The cause behind the altercation and what happened beyond the fight are not clearly known.

What happened in Alfredo Adame’s recent street fight?

JavierPozaInforma @pozainforma ¡Última hora! Se filtran imágenes en donde se ve a #AlfredoAdame envuelto en una riña de tránsito reclamando le devolvieran su celular. En otro video, se aprecia que Alfredo bajó y comenzó a golpear el auto de las otras personas. Vía @javierpoza ¡Última hora! Se filtran imágenes en donde se ve a #AlfredoAdame envuelto en una riña de tránsito reclamando le devolvieran su celular. En otro video, se aprecia que Alfredo bajó y comenzó a golpear el auto de las otras personas. Vía @javierpoza https://t.co/NuwnFMmkOe

According to these viral clips on the internet, it seems that the altercation started reportedly after Adame and the other car were involved in an accident. The In the Name of Love (2008) star confronted the white car’s driver and passenger when he got into a fight with the woman. Later, the man wrestled the actor and threw him on the ground, tearing Adame’s shirt.

Alfredo Adame’s phone was snatched by the woman who demanded payment for the damages to her car in the accident. The video established the actor telling the woman:

“Dame mi Celular, dame mi Celular (Give me my cell phone, give me my cell phone).”

The Jalisco, Mexico native further engaged the woman to get his phone back when the other man tussled with Adame. The woman eventually threw the actor’s phone to the ground.

The video ends abruptly, and it is unknown how the fight ended. Later, in an interview with Venga la Alegría, Adame claimed that the woman stole his cell phone and that he merely tried to get it back.

As of now, it is unknown if the fight or the accident is under investigation by local law enforcement authorities. However, according to Today.in-24, witnesses claimed that the actor was being reportedly scammed and had no fault in the fight.

Alfredo Adame’s street fight ignites massive meme fest online

Since clips of the altercation were uploaded online, the footage has gone viral on social media. Several tweets mocked the situation faced by the actor. A few tweets posted the video of the fight with Linkin Park’s Numb as a background track.

Jorge @Jorgeleptico Alfredo Adame bizarre adventures Alfredo Adame bizarre adventures https://t.co/YWmZ4Ll6mr

𝕯𝖎𝖟𝖟𝖞 𝕿𝖊𝖗𝖗𝖊𝖒𝖔𝖙𝖔🌪 @MuchoHumoBeats Alfredo Adame x Linkin Park Alfredo Adame x Linkin Park https://t.co/lNZKddUouP

LaLibra Fea @uglylibra_ OMFG el video de Alfredo Adame OMFG el video de Alfredo Adame https://t.co/pgFpBRg42a

#LordCoronHabanos @aurelianogarcia Valiente Pajarraco @Robnilo Si Shrek y Fiona llevaron a Alfredo Adame al suelo con esa facilidad, el Cazafantasmas lo hubiera acribillado. Si Shrek y Fiona llevaron a Alfredo Adame al suelo con esa facilidad, el Cazafantasmas lo hubiera acribillado. https://t.co/d4ApN2lM6G 🤣🤣🤣 You can't make this stuff up... Alfredo Adame haciendo aracles otra vez... twitter.com/Robnilo/status… 🤣🤣🤣 You can't make this stuff up... Alfredo Adame haciendo aracles otra vez... twitter.com/Robnilo/status…

Also Read Article Continues below

After the clip went viral, renowned Mexican paranormal investigator Carlos Trejos posted a video in which he shared his opinion about Alfredo Adame’s fight. Trejos, who has a long ongoing feud with Adame, labeled the actor a “coward.”

Edited by R. Elahi