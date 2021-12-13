How did Vicente Fernández die? Tributes pour in as 'The King of Rancheras' passed away at 81

The Mexican singer Vicente Fernández recently passed away on December 12 at the age of 81.

A post on Fernández’s Instagram page reads that it was an honor and pride to share his musical career with everyone and he gave everything to his audience. The post ended by thanking Fernández for continuing to applaud and sing.

Vicente Fernández’s cause of death explored

Vicente Fernández fell at his rancho in Guadalajara back on August 6, 2021, and was immediately hospitalized. The incident resulted in a cervical spine injury and his family shared on August 10 that he had been placed on a ventilator.

The Coyote and Bronca star was diagnosed with Guillian-Barre syndrome and the treatment started on August 13. His son confirmed that the disease had no connection to the accident at the ranch.

Fernández was once again admitted to intensive care on November 30 after he suffered health complications as a result of pneumonia. His son mentioned in an interview on December 11 that he was sedated since his situation was worsening.

Vicente Fernández’s previous health issues

Vicente Fernández had also suffered health issues in the past. He fought prostate cancer in 2002 and a tumor was removed from his liver in 2012. "El Ídolo de México" then suffered thrombosis in 2013 and underwent surgery to remove abdominal hernias in 2015.

Vicente Fernández sings during the unveiling of a life-size statue in his honour, at the Mariachis square in Guadalajara (Image by Ulises Ruiz via Getty Images)

The Picardia Mexicana star had previously refused a liver transplant in 2012 and was hospitalized for two days in 2021 to receive treatment for a urinary tract infection.

Public pays tribute to Vicente Fernández on Twitter

Vicente Fernández was a popular artist and a name familiar to everyone. Tributes started to pour in on Twitter as soon as the news broke.

President Biden @POTUS The music world has lost an icon.



The music of Vicente Fernández created memories for millions. We send our condolences to his family and all those who loved him.



Vicente will be remembered for generations to come. The music world has lost an icon. The music of Vicente Fernández created memories for millions. We send our condolences to his family and all those who loved him.Vicente will be remembered for generations to come.

Juan “yon” @yonpap 🚨Se actualizó tablero Chabelo Después de derrotar a Carmen Salinas se presenta don Vicente Fernández 🚨Se actualizó tablero Chabelo Después de derrotar a Carmen Salinas se presenta don Vicente Fernández https://t.co/k1TMuOSjTL

La Comadrita @LaComadritaOf2 Hace 5 minutos. Vía Instagram de Vicente Fernández Jr Hace 5 minutos. Vía Instagram de Vicente Fernández Jr https://t.co/fYFSsNOIUy

George Strait @GeorgeStrait Sad news today. We lost The amazing legendary Vicente Fernández this morning. One of my heroes. May he Rest In Peace and may God bless and comfort his family. Hasta la Cruz Chente!! gs Sad news today. We lost The amazing legendary Vicente Fernández this morning. One of my heroes. May he Rest In Peace and may God bless and comfort his family. Hasta la Cruz Chente!! gs

Steve Saldivar @stevesaldivar This is what Vicente Fernandez’s star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame looks like right now This is what Vicente Fernandez’s star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame looks like right now https://t.co/7KkzsbqHQF

G a b r i e l - I g l e s i a s @fluffyguy Today we lost someone who was with us when we celebrated life and when we felt like life was over. Vicente Fernandez “El Rey” will be loved, missed and celebrated forever! Thank you for the impact you made on my life. Today we lost someone who was with us when we celebrated life and when we felt like life was over. Vicente Fernandez “El Rey” will be loved, missed and celebrated forever! Thank you for the impact you made on my life. https://t.co/juiEAaVOSx

B0SS @BOSSILINY The pain in his voice 🥺



Vicente Fernandez May he Rest In Piece 🕊🤍🤍 The pain in his voice 🥺Vicente Fernandez May he Rest In Piece 🕊🤍🤍 https://t.co/BYZrlcgdyB

Pitbull @pitbull

#chentesiguesiendoelrey #VicenteFernandez The legend of all legends. You will be missed but never forgotten. Que disfrutes en los cielos y de un Tequilasoooo de Rey a Rey. Dale Maestro! The legend of all legends. You will be missed but never forgotten. Que disfrutes en los cielos y de un Tequilasoooo de Rey a Rey. Dale Maestro! #chentesiguesiendoelrey #VicenteFernandez https://t.co/IJHZTrwofJ

Life and career of Vicente Fernández

Born as Vicente “Chente” Fernández Gomez on February 17, 1940, he was a popular singer and actor. He made his debut as a street performer and later became a cultural icon.

Fernández recorded for more than 50 albums and was a part of more than 30 films. He was a recipient of several accolades, including three Grammys, nine Latin Grammys, and 14Lo Nuestro Awards.

Vicente Fernández sold almost 50 million copies around the world and became one of the best-selling Mexican artists of all time. He retired from live performances in 2016 but kept on recording and publishing music.

