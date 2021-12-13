How did Vicente Fernández die? Tributes pour in as 'The King of Rancheras' passed away at 81

The Mexican singer Vicente Fernández recently passed away on December 12 at the age of 81.
A post on Fernández’s Instagram page reads that it was an honor and pride to share his musical career with everyone and he gave everything to his audience. The post ended by thanking Fernández for continuing to applaud and sing.
Vicente Fernández’s cause of death explored
Vicente Fernández fell at his rancho in Guadalajara back on August 6, 2021, and was immediately hospitalized. The incident resulted in a cervical spine injury and his family shared on August 10 that he had been placed on a ventilator.
The Coyote and Bronca star was diagnosed with Guillian-Barre syndrome and the treatment started on August 13. His son confirmed that the disease had no connection to the accident at the ranch.
Fernández was once again admitted to intensive care on November 30 after he suffered health complications as a result of pneumonia. His son mentioned in an interview on December 11 that he was sedated since his situation was worsening.
Vicente Fernández’s previous health issues
Vicente Fernández had also suffered health issues in the past. He fought prostate cancer in 2002 and a tumor was removed from his liver in 2012. "El Ídolo de México" then suffered thrombosis in 2013 and underwent surgery to remove abdominal hernias in 2015.
The Picardia Mexicana star had previously refused a liver transplant in 2012 and was hospitalized for two days in 2021 to receive treatment for a urinary tract infection.
Public pays tribute to Vicente Fernández on Twitter
Vicente Fernández was a popular artist and a name familiar to everyone. Tributes started to pour in on Twitter as soon as the news broke.
Life and career of Vicente Fernández
Born as Vicente “Chente” Fernández Gomez on February 17, 1940, he was a popular singer and actor. He made his debut as a street performer and later became a cultural icon.
Fernández recorded for more than 50 albums and was a part of more than 30 films. He was a recipient of several accolades, including three Grammys, nine Latin Grammys, and 14Lo Nuestro Awards.
Vicente Fernández sold almost 50 million copies around the world and became one of the best-selling Mexican artists of all time. He retired from live performances in 2016 but kept on recording and publishing music.