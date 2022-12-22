Alice in Borderland season 2 cast list and characters explored

The second season of Alice in Borderland dropped on Netflix on Thursday, December 22, 2022. The sci-fi series focuses on a young man who, along with his friends, gets trapped in a dystopian version of Tokyo City and is forced to take part in dangerous games to survive. A short synopsis of the show, according to Rotten Tomatoes:

''Arisu—a listless, jobless and video-game-obsessed young man—suddenly finds himself in a strange, emptied-out version of Tokyo in which he and his friends must compete in dangerous games in order to survive.''

The description further states,

''In this strange world, Arisu meets Usagi, a young woman who’s navigating the games alone. Together, they set out to unravel one mystery after another as they risk their lives and confront what it means to live.''

Alice in Borderland stars Kento Yamazaki as protagonist Ryōhei Arisu, along with Tao Tsuchiya and many others portraying significant supporting roles. The series is directed by Shinsuke Sato.

Alice in Borderland season 2 cast: Kento Yamazaki and others to star in Netflix's Japanese sci-fi show

1) Kento Yamazaki as Ryōhei Arisu

Kento Yamazaki stars in the role of the protagonist Ryōhei Arisu in Alice in Borderland. Yamazaki looks brilliant in the series' official trailer as he portrays the various intricate shades of his character with astonishing ease. Fans can look forward to a powerful performance from the actor in the upcoming season.

Apart from Alice in Borderland, Kento Yamazaki has appeared in shows like Kiss That Kills, A Girl & Three Sweethearts, and Water Polo Yankees, to name a few. His film credits include Wotakoi: Love is Hard for Otaku, A Forest of Wool and Steel, and many more.

2) Tao Tsuchiya as Yuzuha Usagi

Tao Tsuchiya dons the role of Yuzuha Usagi in the new season of Netflix's sci-fi show. Tsuchiya looks equally brilliant in the show's trailer, and promises to deliver another impactful performance this season as she did in the last one.

Tao Tscuhiya's other acting credits include The 8-Year Engagement, What to Do with the Dead Kaiju?, Jump!! The Heroes Behind the Gold, and Food Luck, to name a few.

3) Nijirō Murakami as Shuntarō Chishiya

Nijirō Murakami plays the character of Shuntarō Chishiya in Alice in Borderland. Murakami's character is known to be an enigmatic and smart player who, through a series of events, gets involved with Arisu and Usagi. His performance in the first received mostly positive reviews from critics.

Murakami is widely known for his performances in Still the Water, Come Come Everybody, and Baragaki: Unbroken Samurai, to name a few.

Apart from the above-mentioned actors, the show also stars many others in important supporting/minor roles like:

Aya Asahina as Hikari Kuina

Ayaka Miyoshi as Ann Rizuna

Riisa Naka as Mira Kano

The new season's teaser depicts the city in a terrible and dystopian light as the residents struggle to survive deadly games. Like the previous season, Season 2 is expected to be action-packed and dramatic as the stakes in the games rise.

The second season of Alice in Borderland is streaming on Netflix.

Poll : 0 votes