Netflix's Alice in Borderland season 2 is all set to hit the streaming platform on Thursday, December 22, 2022, at 3.01 am ET. The upcoming installment is expected to focus on the main characters Arisu and Usagi, with several shocking twists set to unfold.

The first season premiered in December 2020 and received highly positive reviews from fans and critics. The series stars Kento Yamazaki and Tao Tsuchiya in the lead roles, along with many others playing significant supporting roles.

The trailer of Alice in Borderland season 2 maintains a familiar dystopian tone

On December 4, 2022, Netflix dropped the official trailer for the series, and it offers a peek into the show's mysterious and fascinating world replete with intriguing characters. The trailer opens with a voiceover that says:

''I just want to know. What exactly is this crazy game?''

The trailer subsequently goes on to briefly depict several shocking scenes set to unfold in the series. However, the trailer, which is close to two and a half minutes, doesn't reveal any major spoilers.

Overall, it maintains a dystopian tone that fans of the series would be familiar with. Along with the trailer, Netflix also dropped the official description of the sci-fi series on their YouTube channel:

''Arisu (Kento Yamazaki) and Usagi (Tao Tsuchiya) try to unravel the mysteries of Borderland to return to the real world. In a place they believe holds the key to uncovering these mysteries, they meet allies, enemies, and the mastermind behind all of the games.''

The description further reads:

''Arisu and the others pit themselves against games of a scale and difficulty that exceed the first season. The remaining games are only the Jack, Queen, and King cards, but will they be able to collect them all and return to the real world? The hugely popular series that astounded the world returns with even more thrills and excitement!''

The eventful first season focused on a young man named Arisu, who, along with his friends, is shockingly pushed into a bizarre and dystopian Tokyo where he must play dangerous games and survive them.

The upcoming season is expected to revolve around the two lead characters Arisu and Usagi as they continue to try and survive. The games in the new installment could prove to be a lot more lethal and disastrous.

The second season is expected to have a total of eight episodes, similar to the first installment. All episodes of the season will premiere on December 22, 2022.

In brief, about Alice in Borderland season 2 cast

Alice in Borderland features Kento Yamazaki in the lead role as Ryōhei Arisu. He looks impressive in the series' season 2 trailer and promises to deliver another enthralling performance.

Apart from Alice in Borderland, Yamazaki has appeared in quite a few shows and movies over the years like Orange, Kingdom, and Death Note, to name a few.

Starring alongside Yamazki in key supporting roles are actors Tao Tsuchiya as Yuzuha Usagi, Keita Machida as Daikichi Karube, and Yūki Morinaga as Chōta Segawa, among many others. The show is helmed by noted director Shinsuke Sato, who's known for The Princess Blade, Library Wars: The Last Mission, and many more.

Don't forget to catch Alice in Borderland season 2 on Netflix on Thursday, December 22, 2022.

