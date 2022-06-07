'Alice in Borderland' Season 2: First look photos and more details explored

Alice in Borderland fans can finally mark their calendars for the second season of the popular Japanese Netflix original. While the streaming service announced the confirmation of a second season late last year, the release date was announced during a virtual Netflix Japan festival event.

The series, which is a live-action adaptation of the manga of the same name by Hara Aso, has been written by Yasuko Kiramitsu and directed by Shinsuke Sato. It transcended borders and languages to become popular among a vast audience within the first month of its release. According to Netflix, the first season was watched in 18 million households within the first 28 days.

The manga has 18 volumes and 87 chapters, of which the first season covered roughly 31 chapters. Thus, there are many more stories for the second season to cover, which will premiere in December 2022.

Alice in Borderland season 2 announcement and release date

As the most popular Japanese Netflix Original, Alice in Borderland had fans eagerly waiting for season 2 ever since Netflix renewed the series at the end of 2020. Even though the Easter Eggs in the first season's finale suggested a 2021 release for season 2, it was nearly impossible for the show to return in 2021.

Filming for the show began in July 2021 and in November, Netflix released an announcement confirming season 2. It was eventually revealed at the Netflix Festival Japan that the second season will be released in December 2022.

Cast of Alice in Borderland season 2

The entire cast of the show's season 1 will not be returning for the second season. However, Kento Yamazaki, Tao Tsuchiya, Nijiro Murakami, Aya Asahina, and Riisa Naka will return. In addition, Ayaka Miyoshi, Dori Sakurada, and Sho Aoyagi are the new entrants for season 2.

The upcoming season is expected to pick up after the events of the previous season and fans can look forward to exciting, unanticipated directions for their favourite characters.

First look photos of Alice in Borderland season 2

While fans wait for the second season to release, they can sneak a peek into the upcoming season via the latest update shared by Netflix. In light of its Geeked Week event, the streaming service dropped some first look photos from season 2.

Ryohei Arisu and Yuzuha Usagi are the focus of the three stills posted on the Netflix Geeked Twitter account. In one of the stills, the pair appear shocked, while Usagi can be seen sporting an incredible new gear in another.

Kento Yamazaki as Arisu in Alice in Borderland season 2 (Image via Twitter/ @NetflixGeeked)

Tao Tsuchiya as Usagi and Kento Yamazaki as Arisu in Alice in Borderland season 2 (Image via Twitter/ @NetflixGeeked)

Tao Tsuchiya as Usagi in Alice in Borderland season 2 (Image via Twitter/ @NetflixGeeked)

The story so far and what to expect from Alice in Borderland season 2

The official synopsis for season 1 reads:

"Eighteen-year-old Ryohei Arisu is sick of his life. School sucks, his love life is a joke, and his future feels like impending doom. As he struggles to exist in a world that can't be bothered with him, Ryohei feels like everything would be better if he were anywhere else. When a strange fireworks show transports him and his friends to a parallel world, Ryohei thinks all his wishes have come true. But this new world isn't an empty paradise, it's a vicious game. And the only way to survive is to play. The first game starts with a bang, but Ryohei manages to beat the clock and save his friends. It's a short-lived victory, however, as they discover that winning only earns them a few days' grace period. If they want to get home, they're going to have to start playing a lot harder."

The first season ended with the residents of the beach correctly guessing who the "Witch" was during the Ten of Hearts game. Arisu and Usagi discovered the role of Momoka and Asahi and in the final moments, a woman appeared on screen revealing that the games had just begun.

Thus, Arisu and Usagi are in for a lot more games and mysteries to be solved before they can manage to escape. The director of the series stated:

“I will draw a mysterious world that no one has ever seen and an unexpected development with uncompromising images."

Alice in Borderland returns with a second season on Netflix in December 2022.

