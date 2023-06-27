Alice in Chains 2023 tour: Tickets, presale, dates, venues, and more

Alice in Chains have announced a new tour, billed as the Alice in Chains 2023 tour, which is scheduled to take place from September 23, 2023 to October 16, 2023, in venues across mainland USA and Canada. The tour will be part of the band's supporting performance with Guns N Roses.

The band announced the tour, which will feature a mixture of headlining and supporting shows by the band, via a post on their official Instagram page.

Tickets for the tour will be available from June 29, 2023 at 10:00 am local time. Tickets will be available from the band's official website, although the prices for the same have not yet been announced.

Alice in Chains building momentum for upcoming album with tour, dates and venues revealed

In an exclusive interview with Blabbermouth, Alice in Chains, revealed that they were working on their seventh studio album. Speaking about the unnamed upcoming album, vocalist William Duvall elaborated:

"We had a lot of time imposed on us and I think we're going through this period of catching up on things that we had planned for 2020 [and] 2021, and we're all finally getting to do that now. So, it's kind of like a stopgap and we're just dealing with all of these stockpiled projects that we had planned a few years back."

The vocalist further explained:

"So once we get back up to speed with things and we get these dates underway in late summer, I'm sure it will spark a whole bunch of ideas for the next Alice in Chains studio album"

The full list of dates and venues for the Alice in Chains tour, supported by Guns N Roses, is given below:

September 23, 2023 – Kansas City, Missouri at Kauffman Stadium

September 26, 2023 – San Antonio, Texas at Alamodome

September 28, 2023 – Houston, Texas at Minute Maid Park

October 1, 2023 – San Diego, California at Snapdragon Stadium

October 3, 2023 – Anaheim, California at House of Blues

October 5, 2023 – Highland, California at Yaamava’ Theater

October 7, 2023 – Paso Robles, California at Vina Robles Amphitheatre

October 8, 2023 – Reno, Nevada at Grand Sierra Resort

October 10, 2023 – Las Vegas, Nevada at Bakkt Theater at Planet Hollywood

October 11, 2023 – Phoenix, Arizona at Chase Field

October 13, 2023 – Boise, Idaho at Idaho Centeral Arena

October 14, 2023 – Spokane, Washington State at The Podium

October 16, 2023 – Vancouver, British Columbia at BC Place

In brief, about Alice in Chains

Alice in Chains was formed in 1984, and the band underwent several lineup shakeups in the initial stages, following which, they released their debut studio album Facelift on August 21, 1990. The album was moderately successful, peaking at number 41 on the German album chart as well as at number 42 on the Billboard 200 album chart.

Following the success of their debut studio album, the band released their second studio album, Dirt, on September 29, 1992. The album peaked at number 6 on the Billboard 200 album chart as well as at number 11 on the Swedish album chart.

The band achieved critical acclaim with their epynomously titled third studio album, Alice in Chains, which was released on November 7, 1995. The album became their only Billboard 200 album chart topper. It also peaked at number 5 on the Australian and Canadian album chart as well as at number 11 on the Norwegian and Swedish album chart.

Poll : 0 votes