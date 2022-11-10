Jerry Cantrell Tour 2023: Tickets, where to buy, dates and more

Alice in Chains musician Jerry Cantrell is hitting the road next year in support of his 2021 album titled Brighten. The tour will kick off on February 21 next year in Ventura, California, and will conclude on April 1 in Tacoma, Washington. Jerry Cantrell will be supported by Seattle hard rock band Thunderpussy throughout their tour.

A Live Nation presale will go live on November 11, with an artist presale currently underway. Additionally, a general sale will begin on November 11 as well at 10:00 am PT via Ticketmaster.

Jerry Cantrell’s 2023 US Tour Dates

February 21 – Ventura, CA at Majestic Ventura Theatre

February 22 – San Francisco, CA at The Midway

February 24 – Riverside, CA at Riverside Auditorium

February 25 – Tempe, AZ at Marquee Theatre

February 26 – Tucson, AZ at Rialto Theatre

February 28 – Albuquerque, NM at El Rey Theater

March 04 – Tulsa, OK at Tulsa Theater

March 05 – Fayetteville, AR at JJ’s Live

March 07 – Atlanta, GA at The Eastern

March 08 – Charleston, SC at Charleston Music Hall

March 10 – Durham, NC at Carolina Theatre

March 11 – Montclair, NJ at The Wellmont Theater

March 12 – Huntington, NY at The Paramount

March 14 – Providence, RI at Strand Ballroom

March 15 – Portland, ME at Aura

March 17 – Beverly, MA at The Cabot Theater

March 18 – Bensalem, PA at Xcite Center

March 19 – Buffalo, NY at Town Ballroom

March 21 – Indianapolis, IN at The Vogue

March 22 – Milwaukee, WI at The Rave/Eagles Club

March 24 – Chesterfield, MO at The Factory

March 25 – Kansas City, MO at Uptown Theatre

March 27 – Denver, CO at Ogden Theatre

March 29 – Boise, ID at Knitting Factory

March 31 – Spokane, WA at Fox Theater

April 01 – Tacoma, WA at Pantages Theater

Brighten is Jerry Cantrell’s solo album in nearly two decades

Brighten was released last year by Jerry Cantrell. It is his first independent album and his first solo album in nearly two decades. His last solo album was 2002’s Degradation Trip Volumes 1 & 2. While Jerry Cantrell has played instruments including the guitar and keyboards on this album, it also features other musicians.

Last year, in November, Jerry Cantrell spoke about the process of creating his solo album. He said:

“I just started feeling like I wanted to do one and I've been thinking about it for the last couple of years. And I had the time and the opportunity because we were wrapping up the tour for Rainier Fog. And generally when you do an album campaign, that's about a three-year commitment, from writing, recording, putting the record out, touring it from beginning to end.”

Jerry Cantrell @JerryCantrell Artist pre-sale is now live. Head to jerrycantrell.com to purchase tickets with code: BRIGHTEN. General on-sale will open this Friday 11/11 at 10am local time. Artist pre-sale is now live. Head to jerrycantrell.com to purchase tickets with code: BRIGHTEN. General on-sale will open this Friday 11/11 at 10am local time.

Elaborating on how he got to working on the album, during the pandemic, Cantrell said:

“So we were planning for the inevitable and we were luckily able to get all of the basic tracks recorded before we actually really shut down in mid-March. We didn't really get in big groups."

He added, noting,

"We worked one on one or we sent tracks to guys and they'd do their versions at home and send them back and it was a unique circumstances for sure. But I think it's a really interesting record because of that."

Jerry Cantrell has also shared a video for his song, Prism of Doubt, which features stop-motion characters in a space-like setup. The video revolves around the story of an astronaut who is required to get into a spacecraft when a comet threatens to hit the earth.

The album features singles including Atone, Brighten, and Siren Song, which were released last year.

