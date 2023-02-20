All American season 5 episode 12: Release date, time, plot, and more details

The 12th episode of All American season 5 is expected to air on the CW on Monday, February 20, 2023, at 8 pm ET. After how things panned out in the previous episode, which included the death of one of the show's major characters, fans have been waiting with bated breath to find out what's next as the fifth season arrives at a critical juncture.

The show has received critical acclaim thanks to its strong writing, fascinating characters, and performances by the actors. It has garnered a strong fan following among viewers.

(Warning: Spoilers ahead)

All American season 5 episode 12 on The CW: Promo, plot, recap, and more details explored.

All American season 5 episode 12 promo offers a peek into the various significant events set to unfold in the new episode that could set the tone for the rest of the show. In the upcoming episode, a devastating event threatens to ruin the lives of the Beverly Hills and Crenshaw communities.

However, the event proves to unite the two communities. Check out the synopsis of the latest episode, as per Rotten Tomatoes:

''When an unexpected event rocks both the Beverly Hills and Crenshaw communities, they come together to support each other in an unexpected way.''

The previous episode, titled Time, witnessed the devastating death of Billy Baker, which completely changed the complexion of the series. Without Taye Diggs, whose performance in the show has received widespread acclaim from critics and viewers, it'll be interesting to see how the show would pull through from here.

The ongoing fifth season has generally received favorable reviews from viewers and critics, with many praising its thematic depth and emotional storyline, among various other things. The CW has reportedly already renewed the series for a sixth season.

What is All American about? The plot, cast, and more details.

The series focuses on a young and talented football player named Spencer James, who moves to a highly reputed school in Beverly Hills. He faces many challenges as he tries his best to adapt to entirely different surroundings. Here's a short description of the show, as per Paramount Press Express:

''When a rising high school football player from South L.A. is recruited to play for Beverly Hills High, the wins, losses and struggles of two families from vastly different worlds — South Crenshaw and Beverly Hills — begin to collide. Inspired by the life of pro football player Spencer Paysinger.''

The series stars Daniel Ezra in the lead role of Spencer James. Ezra is brilliant as the protagonist, portraying his character's desire, ambition, and determination with astonishing ease.

Apart from All American, Daniel Ezra has starred in various other movies and shows like The Missing, Undercover, and A Discovery of Witches, to name a few. Appearing alongside Ezra in significant supporting roles are actors like Greta Onieogou as Layla Keating, Samantha Logan as Olivia Baker, Michael Evans Behling as Jordan Baker, and Karimah Westbrook as Grace James, among numerous others.

Viewers can watch the brand-new episode of All American season 5 on The CW on Monday, February 20, 2023.

