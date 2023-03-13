All American season 5 episode 13: Release date, time, promo, and more details revealed

All American season 5 is set to return from a short hiatus with its 13th episode on the CW on Monday, March 13, 2023, at 8 pm ET (tentative time). The previous episode of the fifth season aired on February 20, 2023, and since then, it has gone on a short hiatus, which has further increased anticipation among fans of the show.

The ongoing fifth season has received mostly positive reviews from viewers and critics, with many praising its gripping plot, performances by the cast, and characterization, among other things.

All American season 5 episode 13 on the CW: Promo, recap, what to expect, and more details explored

The CW has dropped the official promo for All American season 5, episode 13, and it offers a glimpse of the numerous pivotal events set to unfold this season. In the upcoming episode, titled Day Ones, viewers can expect the show to focus more on Olivia, who tries to cope with her father's death as her friends and family try to help her through the difficult phase. Here's a brief description of the new episode, according to Rotten Tomatoes:

''As Olivia struggles with the loss of her father, friends and family must set aside their grief to help as she fights to stay sober.''

Apart from that, not many other details about the latest episode have been revealed. The previous episode, titled Lost One, focused on the aftermath of Billy Baker's death as people attend his funeral. The episode was deeply emotional and received highly positive reviews from viewers and critics.

The new episode is helmed by actor Daniel Ezra, with Nkechi Okoro Carroll & Carrie Gutenberg serving as the writers.

More details about All American plot and cast

All American tells the story of a highly talented footballer who moves to a prominent California school, changing his life forever. The show focuses on the various kinds of challenges that he's been forced to deal with. Here's Rotten Tomatoes' synopsis of the series:

''Spencer James is a rising high school football player and A student at South Crenshaw High, but when coach Billy Baker recruits him to join his team in Beverly Hills, Spencer's mother, Grace, and his best friend, Coop, convince him it's an opportunity he has to seize.''

The synopsis further reads,

''Forced to move in with Billy and his family to protect his transfer permit to Beverly, Billy's son Jordan, who is also the starting quarterback, is less than thrilled to be sharing his father's attention -- or the team spotlight. While Spencer struggles to find his footing, he makes an unlikely friend in Jordan's sister, who is struggling with her own demons.''

The show has received highly positive reviews from viewers and critics, who praised the series' powerful storyline, writing, characterization, and stellar performances by the cast, among various other things.

The cast is led by actor Daniel Ezra, who portrays the role of protagonist Spencer James. Ezra has been superb throughout the series, and his performance is one of the show's biggest highlights. Actors like Bre-Z, Samantha Logan, Greta Onieogou, and many more are appearing alongside him in other important roles.

Don't forget to catch the new episode of All American season 5 on the CW on Monday, March 13, 2023.

