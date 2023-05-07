All American season 5 episode 19 release date, air time, plot, and more details revealed

The 19th episode of All American season 5 is all set to air on the CW on Monday, May 8, 2023, at 8 pm ET (tentative time). The sports drama series is known for its highly dramatic plot that focuses on the eventful life of football prodigy Spencer James whose life changes after he moves to a famous Beverly Hills school.

Critics have been largely positive in their reviews for the fifth season, with praise mainly directed towards the writing, performances by the actors, and characterization, among other things. The show has been renewed for a sixth season in January 2023.

The CW's All American season 5 episode 19 will focus on Olivia finding a new opportunity

A spoiler-free 21-second promo for All American season 5 episode 19 offers a peek into the various significant events set to unfold in the new episode. Titled Sabotage, the new episode will depict Olivia getting an exciting new opportunity, following which she's forced to make a pivotal decision that could potentially change her life forever.

Elsewhere, Patience's life takes a chaotic turn after she ignores Layla's advice. Rotten Tomatoes' description of the new episode reads:

''Olivia gets an exciting opportunity but has to decide if the timing is right for her to make a big leap; Patience contends with major ramifications after she fails to heed Layla's advice about her No. 1 fan.''

Apart from that, there's not much information about the upcoming episode. The previous episode, titled This Is How We Do It, extensively depicted Spencer's efforts to try and get the team united whilst Jaymee and Asher shared their news but were disappointed when they did not receive the kind of support they'd hoped to get.

With a lot more drama left to unfold in the eventful fifth season, fans can expect the show to deliver a memorable conclusion to the ongoing season and look forward to an even more dramatic installment that is expected to arrive sometime in 2024.

A quick look at All American plot, cast, and more details

A young football prodigy named Spencer James is the protagonist of the show. He's an extremely skilled athlete who movies to a reputed school in California, following which he tries to adapt to the new environment. A short synopsis of All American, according to Rotten Tomatoes, reads:

''Spencer James is a rising high school football player and A student at South Crenshaw High, but when coach Billy Baker recruits him to join his team in Beverly Hills, Spencer's mother, Grace, and his best friend, Coop, convince him it's an opportunity he has to seize.''

The synopsis further states:

''Forced to move in with Billy and his family to protect his transfer permit to Beverly, Billy's son Jordan, who is also the starting quarterback, is less than thrilled to be sharing his father's attention -- or the team spotlight. While Spencer struggles to find his footing, he makes an unlikely friend in Jordan's sister, who is struggling with her own demons.''

Daniel Ezra's nuanced and vulnerable portrayal of Spencer James is one of the show's biggest strengths. He is supported by a stunning list of actors which includes Samantha Logan, Bre-Z, Cody Christian, Chelsea Tavares, and many others.

Don't miss the new episode of All American season 5 on the CW on Monday, May 8, 2023.

