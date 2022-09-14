How old is Malia Obama? Everything to know about Dawit Eklund as former First Daughter spotted with 33 year old 

Barack Obama's eldest daughter, Malia Obama, was seen strolling the streets of New York City with music producer Dawit Eklund, in the Soho neighborhood, grabbing lunch from Chinatown

The 24-year-old former First Daughter was seen with Dawit in Los Angeles last month, however, the duo was first spotted in July grabbing takeout food together.

The pair haven't confirmed any kind of romance between them. Additionally, there were no public displays of affection either during their public outing. Malia Obama was last linked to her fellow Harvard University alum, Rory Farquharson.

Malia Obama and Dawit Eklund adorned streetwear fashion for their NYC outing

The pair looked chic in their streetwear clothes on their lunch stroll. While Malia Obama wore a pair of oversized, white cargo with a buttoned-up denim jacket, she kept her braided hair in a loose half bun and accessorized with chunky New Balance sneakers, dark rectangle shades and a small patterned purse.

Meanwhile, Dawit adorned a pair of loose tan trousers with a green T-shirt and a navy blue jacket with daisy prints. He paired it with funky-colored shoes and a pair of brown sunglasses.

The duo chatted while walking and also occasionally passed smirks at each other.

More about Dawit Eklund

Dawit Eklund is a 33-year-old American DJ and musician. He was born in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, in 1989. Eklund is half American and half Ethiopian.

Due to the nature of his father's job, who is a retired goverment employee, the musician has traveled to multiple countries like Egypt, Bangladesh, Sudan, and Kenya, while growing up.

While there is no information online about Eklund's ex-partners, many believe that the artist could be dating Malia Obama. However, there has been no confirmation about the dating rumors. Dawit is nine years older than Malia Obama.

Dawit completed his schooling at an Ethiopian institute, called the International Community School of Addis Ababa. He later moved to America and graduated from International Development at George Washington University in 2012.

Dawit began creating music right after he left college and uploaded them on his SoundCloud account. His first track uploaded to the account was titled Psycho Animus, and it has received more than 16.9k plays. Since then, the Ethiopian musician has released over ten tracks, including Wit It!, Litchi Juice, Lies Are Chic, Mint and more.

He also launched a record label, 1432 R, in partnership with his friends Joyce Lim and Sami Yenigun. The Washington-based recording label sells tunes through distributors like Bandcamp and has launched several new artists like Soso Tharpa, Analog Tara, and Ocabaya. The label specializes in Ethiopian music.

Dawit can play numerous instruments including keyboards, drums, ukuleles and guitars. His Instagram account, @dawit_eklund is private and only has around 2.2k followers. According to ewsunzip.com, his net worth is somewhere between $1 to $2 million.

