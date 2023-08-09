All Fun and Games cast list: Asa Butterfield, Natalia Dyer, and others star in the horror flick

All Fun and Games is one of the most-anticipated horror films of 2023. The film has created an enormous buzz among fans due to the star-studded cast including names like Asa Butterfield and Natalia Dyer. The film is all set to release across the silver screen and through video on demand (VOD) too, on September 1, 2023.

All Fun and Games is produced by AGBO, which is the production house of the famous Russo Brothers (credited with directing blockbusters like Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame). The filming for the movie was completed in 2022, and Vertical Entertainment acquired the distribution rights to the film in 2023.

The film is set around a simple premise but has all the makings to induce a chill down the audience's spine. The official synopsis for the film reads:

"The Russo Brothers' AGBO presents a terrifying tale about a group of Salem teens who discover a cursed knife that unleashes a demon that forces them to play gruesome, deadly versions of childhood games where there can be no winners, only survivors."

The film, starring Natalia Dyer (Stranger Things)and Asa Butterfield (Sex Education and The Boy in the Striped Pyjamas), has been set for a September 1 day-and-date release, competing with Denzel Washington's The Equalizer 3 and the Olivia Cooke-Hilary Swank thriller The Good Mother ( which is also a film being presented by Vertical).

All Fun and Games - Exploring the cast list of the horror flick

1) Asa Butterfield as Marcus

Asa Butterfield is majorly known for his role as one of the protagonists of the hit Netflix series Sex Education. He rose to prominence ever since his role as Bruno as a child actor in The Boy in Striped Pyjamas.

Butterfield plays Marcus in All Fun and Games. In the trailer for the film, Marcus becomes one of the characters who will be possessed by the evil lurking in the plot. Butterfield did have a scary look going for him and much remains to be anticipated about the film and the trajectory that his character will take as the story progresses.

2) Natalia Dyer as Billie

Natalia Dyer rose to prominence in the role of Nancy Wheeler in the popular Netflix series Stranger Things. She has also starred in critically acclaimed series and films like Peacock's Based on a True Story and The Velvet Buzzsaw. Here's a little-known fact: Natalia's first movie role was as Clarissa Granger in Hannah Montana: The Movie in 2009.

Natalia Dyer plays the role of Billie in the film. From the movie trailer, it can be understood that Billie is a focal character and gets stuck playing the game which takes a horrific turn!

3) Benjamin Evan Ainsworth as Joe

Benjamin Evan Ainsworth is a young actor, but he has already played some prominent roles in series and movies. The teen British actor is best known for his role as Miles in the Netflix series Haunting of Bly Manor and as the voice of Pinocchio in the live-action remake of the popular Disney film.

In All Fun and Games, he plays Joe, the child who finds the cursed knife in Salem which leads to a horrific turn of events.

Other cast members of All Fun and Games

A still from the movie trailer (image sourced via Vertical Entertainment)

Notable members in the cast for the film also include veteran actors Keith David and Annabeth Gish. Other members of the cast include Laurel Marsden, Kolton Stewart, Matthew Lupu, Sydney Sabiston, and Keishon Joseph among others.

Make sure to catch this exciting horror flick when it hits the theaters on September 1, 2023.