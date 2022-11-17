All Jamba deals you can avail in November 2022 as brand launches a new smoothie for the holiday season

With a brand-new seasonal smoothie, stocking stuffers, and incredible offers, Jamba is assisting everyone in embracing the chill as the temperatures drop. With their new offerings, fans are guaranteed to be sipping and gifting all season long.

The fast food joint is giving traditional holiday flavors a revitalizing new spin with the launch of its new Merry Orange Cranberry Smoothie.

Speaking about the new launch, Danielle Fisher, vice president of marketing of the brand, said:

"We're excited to introduce our NEW seasonal Merry Orange Cranberry smoothie that delivers a refreshing and unique taste of holiday flavour. In addition, our fans can give and get the gift of Jamba with our convenient gift card options, tumblers and seasonal deals and offers all season long."

The Merry Orange Cranberry Smoothie isn't the only thing Jamba has lined up for the holiday season

All you need to know about the season-special smoothie

The Merry Orange Cranberry smoothie is a delicious balance of sweet and sour, bursting with cranberry and citrus flavors. For an extra luxurious touch, the blend sits atop a layer of smooth, creamy coconut whip.

The ideal icy and festive beverage for the season, this new smoothie hits all the high notes of the seasonal flavor spectrum.

The seasonal smoothie comes in small to large-sized servings, with pricing ranging from $6.29 to $7.29. (may vary). It is available for a limited time at all participating Jamba shops around the country.

Tumblers, reward cards, and other deals by the brand

Jamba also offers Gift Cards and Tumblers, which are the ideal presents for loved ones and friends. Tumblers from the brand are offered in two festive hues, including a fresh, ideal Winter Green and a shimmering Gold shade.

From now until December 25, smoothie fans will also get a $5 reward card when they spend $25 on gift cards for a friend or family member. Rewards members can also get 50% off any smoothie order when they buy a tumbler.

Additionally, the brand is offering discounts for Thanksgiving, Black Friday, and Cyber Monday to Rewards members in honour of the launch of its new Merry Orange Cranberry smoothie:

Thanksgiving Week (11/21 – 11/25): $0 delivery fee for the entire week

$0 delivery fee for the entire week Black Friday (11/25): BOGO 50% discount on any smoothie purchase on Black Friday.

BOGO 50% discount on any smoothie purchase on Black Friday. Thanksgiving Weekend (11/26 – 11/27): $2 knocked off on every purchase of two smoothies, two juices, or two bowls.

$2 knocked off on every purchase of two smoothies, two juices, or two bowls. Cyber Monday (11/28): 20% discount on orders of $25 or less.

Founded in 1990, Jamba has been serving protein-packed feel-good food, delectable bowls with fresh fruit toppings, on-the-go snacks, and fan-favorite smoothies for almost 30 years now.

The holiday-special offerings by the brand are available for a limited time, and customers are urged to get them at the earliest.

