Who is the fastest woman on Earth? All about Jessi Combs ahead of HBO Max documentary

Jessi Combs, originally Jessica Combs, was a world-famous American professional racer famously known to be "the fastest woman on four wheels." Unfortunately, at the age of 39, Combs' life and bright future tragically ended in a terrifying car crash while attempting to break her own land speed record in the Alvord Desert in southeastern Oregon.

A fascinating and inspiring new documentary movie titled, The Fastest Woman On Earth, chronicling the unbelievable and incredibly enthralling seven years journey of Jessi Combs to beat all the records of land speed racing, is on its way.

The documentary movie, directed by Graham Suorsa and Chris Otwell, is set to arrive exclusively on the popular streaming platform HBO Max on Thursday, October 20, 2022.

A still from The Fastest Woman On Earth (Image Via HBO Max/YouTube)

The official synopsis for the upcoming heartfelt HBO Max documentary, The Fastest Woman On Earth, provided by the streaming platform, reads:

"The Fastest Woman On Earth follows Jessi Combs' epic seven-year quest to break the land speed racing records."

Ever since HBO Max launched the official trailer for the documentary, the audience has been eagerly waiting to see how the extraordinary story of Jessi Combs will unfold. Without further ado, let's learn about the beloved American racer Jessi Combs ahead of the documentary's debut on HBO Max.

All about Jessi Combs' life, achievements, and untimely death

A still from The Fastest Woman On Earth (Image Via HBO Max/YouTube)

Born on July 27, 1980, in Rockerville, South Dakota, Jessi Combs was the daughter of Nina Darrington and Jamie Combs. From a very young age, she had a keen interest in metal fabrication and design.

She went on to complete her graduation in 2004 from WyoTech, where she was a part of the Street Rod Fabrication and Custom Fabrication program, Collision & Refinishing Core Program, and High-Performance Powertrain programs.

Over the years of her epic life, Combs has set numerous remarkable records for the women's land speed class on four wheels.

On October 9, 2013, with the highest speed of 440.709 mph (709 km/h) and an official run of 398.954 mph (632 km/h), she claimed the four-wheel land speed record for women, breaking the 48-year-old record of a 308.506 mph (496.492 km/h) run average claimed by Lee Breedlove in 1965, in Spirit of America - Sonic 1.

Jessi Combs broke her own record, driving the Other American Eagle, on September 7, 2016, by setting a new highest speed of 477.59 mph (768.61 km/h).

Apart from being a professional racer and a metal fabricator, Jessi Combs was also a well-known TV personality. She was the co-host of the popular show Xtreme 4x4, on SpikeTV, for four years, from 2005 - 2009.

She has also been a significant part of several other noteworthy TV shows, including MythBusters Season 7, Overhaulin', Autoblog's The List: 1001 Car Things To Do Before You Die, Velocity's All Girls Garage, the re-launch of Overhaulin' Season 6, Discovery Channel's Break Room, and Jay Leno's Garage.

A still from The Fastest Woman On Earth (Image Via HBO Max/YouTube)

On August 27, 2019, Combs, while trying to break her previous record, passed away in a tragic car crash due to the failure of the car's front wheel in the Alvord Desert in southeastern Oregon.

In June 2020, Combs was awarded the female land-speed world record posthumously by Guinness World Records.

Don't forget to watch The Fastest Woman On Earth arriving this Thursday, October 20, 2022, on HBO Max.

