All Love and Monsters filming locations explored

Directed by Michael Matthews, Love and Monsters, is a 2020 dark and gritty American monster adventure movie set in a post-apocalyptic world. The story is about huge monsters taking over the earth and forcing humans into underground colonies. Amid the chaos is a young guy looking for his high school love. He comes across a brave dog and two survivalists who become his friends and help him in his quest.

Love and Monsters was released on October 16, 2020, and it arrived on Netflix on April 14, 2021. The filming location of the movie seemed too beautiful to be real and yet it is as real as it can be. The movie was shot in some lovely locales that you would want to go to yourself.

Where was Love and Monsters filmed?

Fighting monsters in Australia (Image via loveandmonstersmovie@instagram)

Love and Monsters was, for the most part, filmed at Screen Queensland Studios, Hemmant in Queensland, Australia. Other locations included Brisbane, Mount Cotton, and Southport.

Duncan Jones, the film’s supervising location manager, said that the crew preferred this particular location because it was big, beautiful, and wild, which was ideal for the demands of the script. Let's explore all the filming locations in detail.

Darlington, Queensland, Australia

It might seem difficult to recreate a California-type locale in a tropical place like Australia. But the lovely surroundings of this small village in Australia's Scenic Rim Region proved to be the ideal locale for the filming of Love and Monsters.

With the beautiful Alexander Peak rising 600 meters above sea level the scenes give you the California mountain vibes. And the lush green lands make up for the looks of Californian grasslands. Actress Ariana Greenblatt, in her interview with Screen Rant, said,

"A lot of the locations were so, so beautiful. I could name one where there was random cows roaming where we were filming, and this lush green mountain."

Sirromet Winery, Mount Cotton, Queensland

The scene in Love and Monsters where Joel begins his search for his love, Aimee, looks quite surreal. But, if you visit Sirromet Winery, you realize that such a place does exist. This beautiful property in Mount Cotton is a short distance away from Brisbane, and people go there to spend a day or two, wining and dining.

An experience worth mentioning is the helicopter ride over the Sirromet area as you fly towards the winery. According to actress Ariana Greenblatt (via Screen Rant), her first helicopter ride when she went for the shoot was one of the most memorable times she had while filming the movie. She said:

"We were on top of this mountain looking down at Queensland, Australia. It was crazy. I saw kangaroos and koala bears; it was phenomenal and amazing."

More about the movie

In Love and Monsters, mutant monsters conquer the world, wreaking havoc and forcing the humans to hide in underground bunkers. When Joel (Dylan O'Brien) reconnects with his high school girlfriend, Aimee (Jessica Henwick), he decides to get out and find her, despite the risks involved. However, his quest doesn't go as planned as Aimee confesses she doesn't love him.

Joel ultimately realizes how much his bunker companions mean to him and decides to return to them. He goes back to help them leave their bunkers and find their way outside for a better future.

Love and Monsters is available to rent or buy on iTunes, Google Play, Amazon, and Vudu.