Who is Ariana Greenblatt? Meet the actress who plays Sasha in Barbie

Ariana Greenblatt is set to portray Sasha, the human daughter of America Ferrera's character, in the upcoming fantasy comedy Barbie, premiering on July 21, 2023.

Currently, Greenblatt can be seen in the Sony Pictures sci-fi thriller 65. The film is directed by Scott Beck and Bryan Woods, known for their work on A Quiet Place. It marks their directorial debut and features Greenblatt in a prominent role opposite Adam Driver.

What to know about Ariana Greenblatt, who plays Sasha in upcoming comedy film Barbie

Ariana Greenblatt, born on August 27, 2007, is a talented young actress known for her roles in Stuck in the Middle, Avengers: Infinity War, and other films like In the Heights and Love and Monsters. She has also voiced characters in Scoob!, and The Boss Baby franchise.

Her passion for acting started at a young age, as she embarked on her professional career at the tender age of 6. Her talent was evident through early roles on Disney's Liv and Maddie and Nickelodeon's Duda Brothers.

Since then, Greenblatt has continued to flourish as an actress, showcasing her skills and versatility in various projects.

She is actively involved in initiatives aimed at preserving the health and sustainability of our oceans and its natural wildlife. Her advocacy centers around teen homelessness, mental wellness, and animal welfare.

With a strong commitment to these causes, Greenblatt uses her platform to raise awareness and promote positive change. Her dedication to social and environmental issues sets her apart as an influential advocate in her field.

Her early start in the industry has laid a strong foundation for her blossoming career, and audiences can expect to see more of her exceptional talent in the years to come.

Everything to know about Barbie movie 2023

Barbie, directed by Greta Gerwig, brings together a talented cast, including Margot Robbie, Ryan Gosling, America Ferrera, Kate McKinnon, Issa Rae, Rhea Perlman, and Will Ferrell. Based on the popular Mattel toy line, the movie follows the story of Barbie and Ken as they face expulsion from Barbie Land and embark on a transformative journey in the real world.

Filming took place at Warner Bros. Studios, Leavesden in England, along with notable locations like the Venice Beach Skatepark in Los Angeles. With Gerwig's distinct directorial style and the star power of the cast, the film promises to deliver an intriguing exploration of self-discovery, acceptance, and exciting adventures.

Fans are eagerly anticipating the release of the movie, as it combines the beloved characters from the toy line with the creative vision of Gerwig and Noah Baumbach. The movie is expected to offer a fresh and captivating take on the iconic dolls, with themes that resonate with audiences of all ages.

As production details and casting announcements generate more excitement, the anticipation for this star-studded film continues to grow.

Mark your calendars for July 21, 2023, to watch Barbie in theaters.

