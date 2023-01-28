65 movie: Trailer, release date, cast details, and everything we know so far

Upcoming sci-fi action film 65 will be released in the United States on March 17, 2023, by Sony Pictures Releasing.

The film stars Adam Driver as Mills, Ariana Greenblatt as Koa, Nika King as Alya, and Chloe Coleman. From its trailer, the film, which is packed with thrills and lots of action, looks promising like a classic dinosaur-starring flick with a futuristic twist.

Reportedly, the filming of 65 began in New Orleans on December 7, 2020, and concluded on February 21, 2021. Some of it was also done in the Kisatchie National Forest in Vernon Parish, Louisiana.

65 is a collaboration between A Quiet Place fame creator duo Scott Beck and Bryan Woods

What does the trailer depict?

Before its trailer was released, 65, which looks like a very high-budget movie, also got a 24-second teaser, which was posted on the film's Twitter account on December 13, 2022. Lead actor Adam Driver has become one of the biggest movie stars in recent years and there is a high possibility that this will be one of his best films of all time.

In the trailer, Adam Driver's Mills can be seen operating a spaceship but then getting hit by an asteroid. His ship crashes into a planet and he gradually discovers that he is 65 million years into the past, when dinosaurs were still the superior race.

He and Koa, a little girl, are reportedly the only survivors who struggle to make it out of the planet alive. They are shown fighting dangerous dinosaurs, most prominently a hungry T-Rex.

The film's synopsis, according to its trailer on YouTube, reads as:

"After a catastrophic crash on an unknown planet, pilot Mills (Adam Driver) quickly discovers he’s actually stranded on Earth…65 million years ago. Now, with only one chance at rescue, Mills and the only other survivor, Koa (Ariana Greenblatt), must make their way across an unknown terrain riddled with dangerous prehistoric creatures in an epic fight to survive."

It continues:

"From the writers of A Quiet Place and producer Sam Raimi comes 65, a sci-fi thriller starring Adam Driver, Ariana Greenblatt, and Chloe Coleman. Written, directed, and produced by Scott Beck & Bryan Woods - the film is also produced by Sam Raimi, Deborah Liebling and Zainab Azizi."

It is a collaborative effort between hit director duo Scott Beck and Bryan Woods, who wrote the script as well. They have previously worked on some other popular films like A Quiet Place, Nightlight, and Haunt.

The movie is produced by Sam Raimi, Deborah Liebling, Zainab Azizi, Scott Beck, and Bryan Woods. Danny Elfman has composed the score for the upcoming film.

Salvatore Totino and Josh Schaeffer are responsible for the film's cinematography and editing, respectively. It is produced by Columbia Pictures, TSG Entertainment II, Bron Creative, Raimi Productions, and Beck/Woods with a budget of US $91 million.

Apart from this upcoming movie, Adam Driver will also star in some other high-profile roles in the near future, like Michael Mann’s Ferrari biopic and Francis Ford Coppola’s epic drama Megalopolis.

Ariana Greenblatt and Chloe Coleman have also been cast in many other anticipated projects; while the former is set to appear in Eli Roth’s star-studded film adaptation of Borderlands, Coleman will next star alongside Chris Pine in Paramount’s Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves.

Catch 65, which will be released in the United States on March 17, 2023, by Sony Pictures Releasing, in cinema theaters near you.

