All Marvel movies releasing in 2024 & what we know so far

The Marvel Cinematic Universe is a sprawling tapestry of action-packed blockbusters, entertaining multiple generations since the first Iron Man movie in 2008. Every year, the narrative of the vast multiverse engrosses fans with new sparkling heroes and brooding villains.

The remaining three quarters of 2024 are all set for their contribution with Deadpool and Wolverine, Kraven The Hunter, and Venom: The Last Dance.

This year, Disney takes a back seat while Sony Entertainment assumes a more significant presence in cinematic action. Each of the three films are expected to exhibit distinct tones, narratives, and storytelling approaches.

Here are all the details to know about the upcoming Marvel cinematic ventures.

Deadpool and Wolverine — July 26, 2024

The fourth-wall-breaking superhero with questionable morals is back in theatres this July, with his brooding buddy, Wolverine. The trailer provided a taste of the insanity about to unleash with this unusual pair on screen. With the giant success of the first two installments, and the return of Hugh Jackman as the no-nonsense fighter, the audiences can't wait to savor the experience in theatres.

This film would cement Deadpool's storyline presence in the larger Marvel Cinematic multiverse. While specific plot details remain undisclosed, the film is expected to be Deadpool's brand of self-aware humor, fourth-wall-breaking antics, and some blood-splashing action.

The original supporting cast are set to reprise their roles, adding Hugh Jackman as Wolverine, Emma Corrin as Cassandra Nova, and Jennifer Garner as Elektra. With a dedicated creative team, talented actors, and a charismatic Ryan Reynolds as Deadpool, Deadpool and Wolverine are all set to push the boundaries of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Kraven The Hunter — August 30, 2024

This addition to Sony's Spiderman Universe is directed by J.C. Chandor. It stars Aaron Taylor Johnson, Russell Crowe, Christopher Abbott, Ariana DeBose, and Alessandro Nivola. Kraven, also known as Sergei Kravinoff, is a formidable adversary in Marvel comics, known for his unparalleled tracking skills, cunning intellect, and unyielding determination.

Director Sam Raimi showed interest in adding Kraven The Hunter as his fourth Spiderman film before that project was canceled. At the end of Sony's The Amazing Spiderman 2, there was a quick glimpse of the Sinister Six, which included Kraven with Green Goblin, Rhino, Mysterio, Vulture, and Doctor Octopus.

It's safe to say that a cinematic portrayal of Kraven The Hunter has been due for over 15 years. The trailer of this much-anticipated film was leaked online and later officially released over nine months ago. Since then fans have been craving for the movie.

Venom: The Last Dance — October 25, 2024

The symbiotic anti-hero of the Sony Spiderman Universe returns to the big screen for another adrenaline-fueled adventure on October 25, 2024. Venom has slithered its way into the hearts of the fans of Marvel films worldwide.

The dark charisma and complex character dynamics between Eddie Brock and his parasite Venom will be explored further in the upcoming film. Venom and its sequel, Venom: Let There Be Carnage laid the groundwork for an expansive story around symbiotes. From the introduction of Carnage to hints at other symbiote hosts, the possibilities in Venom's storyline are now endless.

The post-credit scene of the last film also hinted at a possible interaction between Tom Holland's Spiderman and Venom, creating a possibility of making fans go berserk in the theatres. The details of the plot are still under wraps. Juno Temple and Chiwetel Ejiofor have been cast in prominent roles in the film.

With Tom Hardy reprising his role as Eddie Brock, alongside a talented ensemble cast, Venom: The Last Dance is expected to provide an action-packed exploration of the darker corners of the Marvel universe.

The Marvel Cinematic Universe has been a gift for comic book fans for decades, shaping the childhood of multiple generations, who grew up with interesting heroes and intriguing villains. These three films, alongside the TV series that are set to release in the year 2024, will provide plenty for Marvel fans to talk about.