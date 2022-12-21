All you need to know about Church's Texas Chicken 3-piece Classic meal deal

Church's Texas Chicken, one of the biggest quick-service chicken restaurant chains in the world, has introduced a new craveable 3-piece classic meal deal.

Packed with the company's signature bold Texas flavors, this deal is suitable for lunch, dinner, or any time in between, and makes for the perfect meal on days you want to take a break from the kitchen.

Speaking about the new deal, Doug Reifschneider, the Executive Lead of Marketing for the brand, said:

“At Church’s Texas Chicken, we want to start the new year right by ensuring our guests can satisfy their cravings with a great meal at a better price. We are offering the 3-Piece Classic to provide a quick, satisfying and affordable meal anyone can enjoy at any time of day complete with our hand-crafted, perfectly fried chicken and a fresh-baked Honey-Butter Biscuit.”

Everything you will get as a part of Church's Texas Chicken 3-piece classic meal deal

Church's 3-Piece Classic, which starts at $4.49, comes with three pieces of fried chicken (legs and thighs) and one of the chain's famous Honey-Butter Biscuits.

Priced starting at $7.99, the 3-Piece Classic can also be upgraded to a combo that includes a big drink and a regular side of mashed potatoes.

Starting on December 22, 2022, participants in the Church's Texas Chicken restaurant will offer a 3-Piece Classic Meal for as long as supplies last. Prices for the deal may vary by location. Visit www.churchs.com for additional details.

Holi-Deals are back at Texas Church's Chicken

Each Holi-Deal Family Meal, which starts at $20, comes with 10 pieces of the company's Original or Spicy chicken (legs and thighs), as well as your selection of any two large home-style sides, five Honey-Butter Biscuits, and five jalapenos.

For an additional fee, fans can upgrade their meal to include additional adult and family-friendly add-ons like two chicken sandwiches and eight hand-breaded chicken tenders.

While supplies last, Church's Holi-Deals are currently being offered at all participating Church's Chicken restaurants around the country.

About Church's Texas Chicken

Church's Texas Chicken was established by George W. Church in San Antonio in 1952. The brand is known for its hand-battered, double-breaded Original and Spicy Chicken, tenders, sandwiches, freshly baked Honey-Butter Biscuits, and traditional, home-style sides, all of which are offered at affordable prices.

FS Investments and private equity firm High Bluff Capital Partners jointly own it at the moment. Church's Texas Chicken is one of the biggest quick-service chicken restaurant chains worldwide, with more than 1500 restaurants found in 26 different countries. It now has over 600 overseas locations, with an increase of 8% over the previous five years.

Poll : 0 votes