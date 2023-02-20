All you need to know about KFC’s $7.99 Chicken Wraps combo deal

KFC is currently conducting an online-only sale in which anyone can receive a pair of new Kentucky Fried Chicken Wraps with a choice of sides and a drink for $7.99. Starting on February 6, customers can redeem the offer by going to the "Special Offers" area of the brand's app or official website.

The promotion includes two wraps of your choosing, one side, and a drink for $7.99. Pricing varies by location; for example, the price is higher in Louisville, KY - $8.99 - KFC's hometown, and $9.09 in the New York area.

Here's a closer look at the brand's new Kentucky Friends Chicken Wraps:

The Classic Wrap pairs a hand-breaded Extra Crispy Tender with crunchy pickles and creamy mayo and then wraps it all up in a warm flour tortilla.

pairs a hand-breaded Extra Crispy Tender with crunchy pickles and creamy mayo and then wraps it all up in a warm flour tortilla. The Spicy Slaw Wrap takes an Extra Crispy Tender and covers it in a flavorful mix of coleslaw, spicy sauce, and crispy pickles, and then wraps it all up in a warm flour tortilla.

The $7.99 Chicken Wraps Combo is available at participating restaurants nationwide for a limited time.

Fans were eagerly waiting for KFC to release their popular chicken item, fried chicken wraps

Following a successful trial in Atlanta in 2022, new wraps were made available to the public. The brand is known for listening to its customers, who explicitly stated that they wanted fried chicken wraps.

With over 42,000 mentions on Twitter from customers seeking wraps in the last two years, the brand decided to give the people what they wanted.

KFC @kfc Tag your Valentine. Wraps are for lovers. And they’re 2 for $5!Tag your Valentine. Wraps are for lovers. And they’re 2 for $5! 💞 Tag your Valentine. https://t.co/KYyG5vYlCB

The brand has even surprised a chosen customer who has been tweeting about their desire for wraps to return by sending them a large tortilla wrap blanket and a gift card to experience their wraps.

Nick Chavez, CMO of KFC U.S., said in a statement:

"Wraps fans have been begging for fried chicken wraps to return, and we're answering the call with our new finger-lickin' good KFC Wraps. Two KFC Wraps for $5 is a steal. Whether you crave a Classic Chicken Wrap or are looking to turn up the heat with Spicy Slaw, we've got you covered."

In brief about the Kentucky Fried Chicken brand

Since 1952, the American fast food restaurant chain based in Louisville, Kentucky, has been selling Finger Lickin' Delicious Original Recipe fried chicken. The brand's specialties include their Chicken Sandwich, Extra Crispy chicken and Extra Crispy Tenders, their famous bowls, Pot Pies, Secret Recipe Fries, biscuits, and homestyle sides, in addition to the top secret 11 herbs and spices.

The brand has approximately 26,000 restaurants in over 150 countries and territories worldwide.

Poll : 0 votes