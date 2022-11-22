What is KFC offering for Thanksgiving 2022? Restaurant timings, prices, deals, and other details explored

This Thanksgiving, KFC fanatics are in for a treat as their beloved fast-food restaurant will remain open from 10:30 am until 11:00 pm on Thursday, November 24, 2022.

However, customers are advised to confirm the timings with their nearest KFC outlet since some establishments can have altered or shorter hours of operation.

The chain will also be offering some Thanksgiving-special meals on this day, key among them being the Tender Meals, the Famous Bowl, and the Pot Pie.

Broke Samurai @TheBrokeSamurai Sister: Oh wow, I forgot Thanksgiving and Black Friday are coming soon

Me: Yeah, we should get something good, LIKE KFC.

Sister: Bruh wtf? 🤣

Me: Sister: Oh wow, I forgot Thanksgiving and Black Friday are coming soonMe: Yeah, we should get something good, LIKE KFC.Sister: Bruh wtf? 🤣Me: https://t.co/r0MSScHduI

Try these KFC Specials on this Thanksgiving, November 24, 2022

Here's a quick rundown of the top five dishes on the Thanksgiving menu that you absolutely must try:

Tender Meals

Chicken buckets and tenders are a staple while dining at KFC. The benefit of ordering Tender Meals is that you can choose the number of pieces based on the size of your group. The items that make up the Tender dinners are available in 8, 12, and 16-piece combinations.

same guy @jackharlowmemes The section includes the KFC Chicken Sandwich, 4 pc Tenders Combo, and other KFC meals! Jack Harlow now has his own section on the KFC menuThe section includes the KFC Chicken Sandwich, 4 pc Tenders Combo, and other KFC meals! Jack Harlow now has his own section on the KFC menu 🍗 The section includes the KFC Chicken Sandwich, 4 pc Tenders Combo, and other KFC meals! 😌 https://t.co/alOS5wPtQH

Therefore, choosing eight extra Crispy Tenders Meals entitles you to your choice of two large sides, four biscuits, and four dipping sauces. In contrast, 12-piece Tender Dinners come with six dipping sauces, six biscuits, and three large sides of your choice.

Crispy Colonel sandwich

In this delicious sandwich, the extra-crispy chicken is sandwiched between buttery brioche buns. The pickles and mayo in the sandwich add extra flavor to every bite.

You can also choose a smaller size for this sandwich if you have a small appetite or if you intend to combine different menu items. The smaller-sized option is known as Chicken Little.

Kentucky Fried Wings

Another fan-favorite item, the Kentucky Fried Wings is available year-round in four flavours: classic (no sauce), honey barbecue, buffalo, and Nashville hot.

Hajiya dollars @zalieha_ You guys are sleeping on our Kentucky fried chicken wings ga arha ga dadi, 1500-10 pcs. 21 pcs- 3000

Please RT You guys are sleeping on our Kentucky fried chicken wings ga arha ga dadi, 1500-10 pcs. 21 pcs- 3000Please RT https://t.co/Eo5fZJoYyr

All four flavors are breaded and fried, just like standard KFC chicken, and unlike typical Buffalo wings.

However, the spicy kick in the coating is what packs the extra punch in these chicken wings. They are available in 6, 12, and 24-piece options.

Famous Bowl

This dish combines four KFC favorites into one irresistible meal.

The bowl begins with a layer of mashed potatoes and gravy, on top of which sits a layer of crispy chicken and corn, adding variety in terms of flavor and texture. The meal is then finished off with a cheese garnish.

Brotuzak @Brotuzak Vegetarian KFC famous bowl (chik'n) Vegetarian KFC famous bowl (chik'n) https://t.co/rsWcJYiMng

Pot Pie

In addition to chicken, chopped potatoes, peas, and carrots, and a flavorful creamy sauce, this meal also has a golden flaky pie crust.

The pie's fresh carrots and peas have a pleasant bite to them and add a pop of color to the meal. The delicious and delicate beef that accompanies it makes it a wonderful pot pie.

You may still have a meal from KFC if you prefer to stay in and spend Thanksgiving at home instead of going out. Using the app, you can order your favorite menu item and have it delivered to your home.

You can also save by ordering through other delivery services like DoorDash, Uber Eats or picking up your food from the drive-quick thru's pick-up station.

Poll : 0 votes