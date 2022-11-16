KFC Holiday Buckets and Famous Bowls: How to order, price, items, and other details revealed

KFC is kicking off the 2022 holiday season with their new limited-edition Holiday Buckets in addition to the $5 Famous Bowls in two flavor options: The Classic Famous Bowl and the Spicy Famous Bowl.

Since 1960s, the brand's restaurants all over the world have produced distinctive buckets every year with a Christmas theme. These Christmas buckets are now being offered in all restaurants across the US in an effort to uphold this time-honoured custom. It must be noted that these holiday-special buckets will only be available for a limited time.

Speaking of the buckets, Nick Chavez, CMO of KFC U.S., said:

"There's no better way to satisfy a craving for comfort and connection than by sharing a bucket of KFC with family and friends. Our holiday bucket with free cookies and $5 Famous Bowls are two gifts that are sure to feed the joyful moments that surround this season."

What you'll get in the KFC Holiday Buckets and Famous Bowls

Whether you're searching for a quick snack to fuel your holiday shopping, comfort to ease the stress of the festive season or a dinner for your holiday party, Kentucky Fried Chicken has you covered.

Beginning November 14, the brand has reintroduced its well-liked bargain of Famous Bowls for only $5, a steal deal on delectable comfort food.

The complete lineup details are provided here:

Holiday Bucket: These gorgeous buckets with 12-piece and 16-piece meals include a variety of holiday-themed graphics and the message "Sharing is Caring" on them.

These gorgeous buckets with 12-piece and 16-piece meals include a variety of holiday-themed graphics and the message "Sharing is Caring" on them. Classic Famous Bowl: Beginning with a bed of smooth, creamy mashed potatoes, the dish is topped with bite-sized pieces of crispy fried chicken and sweet corn, hot homestyle gravy, and a shredded cheese mix.

Beginning with a bed of smooth, creamy mashed potatoes, the dish is topped with bite-sized pieces of crispy fried chicken and sweet corn, hot homestyle gravy, and a shredded cheese mix. Spicy Famous Bowl: Has the same components as the Classic Famous Bowl, along with the company's Nashville Hot Sauce.

Additionally, a Famous Bowls combo is being offered for a suggested price of $7.99 and includes your choice of Famous Bowl (classic or spicy), a medium drink, and Secret Recipe Fries.

For a limited time, special Christmas buckets and $5 Famous Bowls are available at participating KFC restaurants across the country. Deals for the holidays are currently being offered in-restaurant, and online via the brand's website as well as the official mobile app.

The new holiday advertising campaign shows how simple it is to eat your favourite KFC food and spend time with the people you love.

Today, the brand's official website, the mobile app, and restaurants all offer these unique holiday specials. By placing an order for Quick Pick-Up at eligible restaurants using the mobile app or the website, customers can even avoid the drive-thru line.

