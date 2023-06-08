All you need to know about the Thai GL Actress- Rebecca Patricia Armstrong

While Thai BL dramas have taken the world by storm, GL dramas are now gaining rapid attention for two names- Rebecca Patricia Armstrong and Sarocha Chankimha. Among the rising stars in the industry, the former, who is also known as Becky, is making waves as fans seem to love her. The two actresses were recently seen at the BLACKPINK concert, and since then fans around the world are curious about who Rebecca Armstrong is.

Rebecca was a part of Thailand's first GL drama, Gap: The Series. She and the other protagonist Sarocha Chankimha, fondly known as Freen, stole the hearts of drama enthusiasts around the world with their chemistry. Together, they formed the beloved couple, FreenBecky or FreenBeck, leaving an indelible mark on the genre.

Rebecca Patricia Armstrong from Gap: The Series made her first TV appearance when she was 13

Born in 2002 to a Thai mother and a British father, Rebecca has embarked on an extraordinary journey in the entertainment industry. Her first major television appearance was at the age of 13 when she appeared on Thailand's Got Talent. The show was where the actress had her talents recognized, which set the stage for her future in the industry.

Rebecca's breakthrough came when she secured the role of Thanya, the older sister of the protagonist Tharn, in TharnType The Series 2: 7 Years Of Love. Even though it was her first major acting role, Armstrong managed to impress viewers with her natural acting abilities and chemistry with the rest of the cast of the show.

Her next role came in 2022 in the BL drama Secret Crush On You as Fon. It was in this show that Becky and Freen wowed fans with their incredible on-screen chemistry. Freen was also playing a supporting role in the show. Their flirtatious interactions left fans eagerly anticipating their next collaboration, setting the stage for Rebecca Patricia Armstrong’s most significant role to date.

The highly anticipated drama Gap: The Series premiered on November 19, 2023, and starred Becky Armstrong and Freen. They portrayed the roles of two coworkers navigating obstacles to preserve their love. The series presented a unique blend of challenges, including the age gap between the two characters and the royal status of Freen's character, Sam.

an age gap and Freen's character, Sam, being of royal status.

While showcasing her acting prowess, Rebecca Patricia Armstrong also unveiled her hidden talent for singing. In Gap: The Series, she lent her melodious voice to four tracks on the drama's soundtrack, mesmerizing audiences with her versatile vocal abilities.

As of right now, Rebecca Armstrong has a new movie set to hit theatres this summer. The film is titled Long Live Love and fans are eagerly awaiting her silver screen debut.

With each passing day, Rebecca Patricia Armstrong continues to establish herself as a rising star in the Thai entertainment scene. Her remarkable performances and commitment to her craft have garnered her a growing legion of fans.

Poll : 0 votes