Meet "Freen" Sarocha Chankimha: 4 facts about the Thai GL actor seen at a BLACKPINK concert

Sarocha Chankimha, also known as Freen, is the latest famous addition to the BLINK fandom. The GL star, known for her role as Sam in Gap: The Series, attended the Bangkok concert of BLACKPINK, and her photographs from the show went viral.

The 1998-born actor's rise to prominence can be attributed to the fact that Gap is widely regarded as Thailand's first GL (Girls Love) series. The country is known to create many BL (aka Boys Love) series, that is including a gay relationship as the main romance. While lesbian couples often played second fiddle to the main MLM couple, no series had the courage to make them the center of the story before.

Past roles, educational qualifications, and more things you must know about Freen aka Sarocha Chankimha from Gap: The Series

1) She was a teen beauty queen before starring in the mini-series, So Fit

Before she became an actor, Freen used to compete in teen pageants. She reached the top fifteen in Miss Teen Thailand 2016 and drew attention for the same. She got her big main role in 2021 when she starred in the web series So Fit, playing Bing alongside Worrapon Jintakoson's Fit.

The range portrayed by Sarocha Chankimha becomes apparent when one realizes the kind of roles she has taken on since then, making her an actor to look out for.

2) She played one of the supporting characters in the BL Secret Crush On You alongside Gap co-star Becky

Freen and Becky co-starred in the 2022 BL series called Secret Crush On You (or SCOY) about a Visual Arts college student who secretly likes an Engineering student.

Though the women did not have a major role in SCOY, their chemistry was palpable and won the hearts of viewers. They played two best friends who were dating each other behind the scenes. The series is available for viewing on YouTube (Channel: Idol Factory) and Viki.

3) "Freen" Sarocha Chankimha (with Becky) has won many awards for her portrayal of Sam in Gap: The Series

becky folder @beckyfolderr



GAP the series - Series of the Year

Freen - Sao Wai Sai 3rd place

Freen - Popular Female Teenage

Becky - Sao Wai Sai 2nd place

Becky - Rising Female of the Year

FreenBecky - Couple of the Year



CONGRATULATIONS FREEN AND BECKY! FreenBecky Kazz Award 2023GAP the series - Series of the YearFreen - Sao Wai Sai 3rd placeFreen - Popular Female TeenageBecky - Sao Wai Sai 2nd placeBecky - Rising Female of the YearFreenBecky - Couple of the YearCONGRATULATIONS FREEN AND BECKY! FreenBecky Kazz Award 2023🏆 GAP the series - Series of the Year🏆 Freen - Sao Wai Sai 3rd place🏆 Freen - Popular Female Teenage🏆 Becky - Sao Wai Sai 2nd place🏆 Becky - Rising Female of the Year🏆 FreenBecky - Couple of the Year CONGRATULATIONS FREEN AND BECKY! ✨ https://t.co/wgUuBai3dL

Freen and Becky have received a lot of praise for their roles in Gap: The Series. The much anticipated GL romantic drama aired from late 2022 to early 2023, and drew a lot of attention from fans domestically and worldwide.

The show was universally beloved and has started receiving awards for its depiction of lesbians as the main couple. At the 9Entertain Awards 2023, Sarocha Chankimha and Rebecca "Becky" Patricia Armstrong were crowned the winner of the People's Choice award.

They also received many awards at the Kazz Awards 2023, with GAP: The Series winning Series of the Year and Freen and Becky winning Couple of the Year. Freen also won the Popular Female Teenage award for her role in the series.

4) Freen's most liked Instagram post is a carousel post of BLACKPINK from their May 27 concert in Thailand

BLACKPINK's concerts in Thailand were attended by many celebrities who wished to catch the K-pop group in action. Among them were Sarocha Chankimha and Rebecca Armstrong, who were spotted cheering for the Lovesick Girls group.

Freen is known for her skills as a photographer, and the pictures and videos she took soon went viral among BLINKs. The Instagram post where she had posted pictures and videos from the concert has crossed a million likes within a week of her posting the same.

._ysvw @Y25265

GAP ทฤษฎีสีชมพู



FREE WATCH HERE:



NOW FREEN&BECKY THE LEAD ACTORS HAVE WORLD TOUR FANMEETING TO COMPLETE

AND MOVIE 'THE PASSENGER' WHICH START WORKSHOP THIS/NEXT MONTH.



THANK YOU 🫶 🏻



#ฟรีนเบคxKAZZAWARDS

#KAZZAWARDS2023 twitter.com/i/web/status/1… SERIES OF THE YEARGAP ทฤษฎีสีชมพูFREE WATCH HERE: youtube.com/@IDOLFACTORY NOW FREEN&BECKY THE LEAD ACTORS HAVE WORLD TOUR FANMEETING TO COMPLETEAND MOVIE 'THE PASSENGER' WHICH START WORKSHOP THIS/NEXT MONTH.THANK YOU 🫶 SERIES OF THE YEAR 😀 GAP ทฤษฎีสีชมพูFREE WATCH HERE: youtube.com/@IDOLFACTORYNOW FREEN&BECKY THE LEAD ACTORS HAVE WORLD TOUR FANMEETING TO COMPLETEAND MOVIE 'THE PASSENGER' WHICH START WORKSHOP THIS/NEXT MONTH.THANK YOU 🫶🙏🏻😘#ฟรีนเบคxKAZZAWARDS#KAZZAWARDS2023 twitter.com/i/web/status/1… https://t.co/7MAGB5U2KH

The actress, who holds a degree in public relations and corporate communications from Rangsit University‘s College of Communication Arts, is all set to reunite with her Gap co-star Becky in an upcoming movie, The Passengers. Freen and Becky have also hosted a series of fanmeetings, with a grand one coming on July 4, 2023, in the Philippines.

Poll : Did you know of Freen Sarocha Chankimha before Gap: The Series? Yes No 0 votes