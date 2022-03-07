All Of Us Are Dead star Park Solomon revealed to be fan of K-pop sensation BIG BANG

All Of Us Are Dead heartthrob Park Solomon has turned out to be a big fan of the music sensation BIG BANG!

While All Of Us Are Dead continues to build a big fandom, fans and netizens are eager to learn more about the new faces in the show. Apart from just shipping characters on and off-screen, they are curious to know more about the stars on an individual level.

With the internet being the perfect place for new content, netizens and fans recently learned about a few of the young actor's music preferences.

Rising star Park Ji-hu revealed in an interview conducted a few years ago that she was indeed an EXO-L. She hopes to get an opportunity to work alongside D.O. from the band.

Upcoming actress Cho Yi-hyun is a self-proclaimed fan of the K-pop band BEAST. Fans recently learned that even male actors are big K-pop fans.

Netizen discover that All Of Us Are Dead star Park Solomon is a BIG BANG fan

BIG BANG is one of those classic K-pop bands with many fans from across the globe. Hence, it's no surprise that All Of Us Are Dead's newbie stars Park Solomon, Yoon Chan-young, and Yoo In-soo are fans of the band.

The latter two follow G-Dragon from BIG BANG on Instagram, while Park follows band members T.O.P. and Taeyang on social media.

A few netizens recently shared a post to prove that Park Solomon is a big BIG BANG fan. Some of them highlight how Lomon attended a BIG BANG concert before his rise to fame.

One netizen continued to ship Park Solomon and Cho Yi-hyun based on their musical taste. They shared a post on how the young actress attended the BEAST concert, whereas the young star went to the BIG BANG concert. They were pleased to see their favorite stars being music fans as well.

⭐ @bunnynayeonnnnn Just yihyun and lomon being a fanboy and fangirl — ♡



Lomon went to Bigbang's made concert in macao.



Netizens are pleased to learn that such big stars share extremely relatable interests with them.

