All Points East 2024: Dates, venue, line-up, & all you need to know

All Points East 2024 is scheduled to be held from August 16, 2024, to August 25, 2024, at Victoria Park in London, UK. The 2024 edition will be the festival's sixth, having been first held in 2018 and annually ever since, except in 2020, which was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The upcoming festival will feature artists such as Kaytranada, LCD Soundsystem, Mitski, and Death Cab for Cutie, among others. The festival was announced on its official website and was later amplified on Instagram on April 9, 2024.

Tickets for the festival are currently available on the official website of All Points East. General tickets are priced at £74.45 for tier 3 tickets, while Primary Entry tickets cost £79.75 for tier 2 tickets and £85.55 for tier 3 tickets. VIP tickets are priced between £112.65 and £154.75, depending on the tier.

All tickets are subject to processing fees, and prices may change depending on the availability of tickets. Interested patrons may also access payment plans, the details of which can be found on the official website.

All Points East 2024: Lineup and dates

Mitski will make her festival debut at All Points East 2024 this year. She will be the headliner during the festival's August 18, 2024 performances. She is best known for her fifth studio album, Be the Cowboy, which peaked at number 52 on the Billboard 200 album chart upon release.

The current list of artists for the All Points East 2024 festival is given below, while the full festival lineup will be available shortly on the official website of the festival.

August 16, 2024

Kaytranada

Victoria Monet

Thundercat

Lancey Foux

Channel Tres

Amaarae

Jyoty

Tsha B2b Kilimanjaro

Lou Phelps

Felo Le Tee

Taylah Elaine B2b Arthi

Kitty Ca$H

Tkay Maidza

TBA

August 17, 2024

Loyle Carner

Nas

Ezra Collective

Sainté

Joe James

Enny

Navy Blue

TBA

August 18, 2024

Mitski

Beabadoobee

Tv Girl

Ethel Cain

Arlo Parks

Sir Chloe

Wasia Project

Infinity Song

Wisp

Towa Bird

Strawberry Guy

Bby

TBA

August 23, 2024

LCD Soundsystem

Jai Paul

Pixies

Floating Points

Jockstrap

Nation of Language

Sofia Kourtesis (live)

Eyedress

Vagabon

TBA

August 24, 2024

Field Day

Justice

Pinkpantheress

2manydjs (DJ Set)

Bambii

Brutalismus 3000

George Riley

Horsegiirl

I.Jordan (Live)

John Glacier

Mura Masa (Dj Set)

Romy

Sega Bodega

Shygirl Presents Club Shy

Skin on Skin & Kettama

Tiga & Hudson Mohawke Present Love Minus Zero

Vegyn (Live)

Yaeji (Live)

Yves Tumor

Charlotte De Witte presents Overdrive

TBA

August 25, 2024

The Postal Service

Death Cab for Cutie

The Decemberists

Phoenix

Gossip

Sleater-Kinney

Yo La Tengo

Teenage Fanclub

Wednesday

Soft Launch

TBA

The Postal Service and Death Cab for Cutie will be performing at the festival as part of their tour to celebrate the 20th anniversary of the albums Give Up and Transatlanticism. The bands started their joint tour in 2023, which was later expanded to 2024, with performances across North America and Europe.

All Points East 2024 is an initiative of Uber One and is being partnered with major companies such as the financial credit giant American Express, the live entertainment giant AEG Presents, and the ticketing partner AXS. The festival is also partnering with Coco-Cola, East London Advertiser, BBC Radio Music 6, Hackney Gazette, and Tower Hamlets.

The festival will also have a free Tower Hamlets tour as well as a local business fair for local businesses and shops to interact with festival organizers and vendors for free.

Meanwhile, the All Points East festival has previously seen stellar artists in its lineup, including Glass Animals, Beck, The xx, Lorde, The National, Nick Cave, The Bad Seeds, and more.