All Points East 2024: Dates, venue, line-up, & all you need to know

All Points East 2024 is scheduled to be held from August 16, 2024, to August 25, 2024, at Victoria Park in London, UK. The 2024 edition will be the festival's sixth, having been first held in 2018 and annually ever since, except in 2020, which was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The upcoming festival will feature artists such as Kaytranada, LCD Soundsystem, Mitski, and Death Cab for Cutie, among others. The festival was announced on its official website and was later amplified on Instagram on April 9, 2024.
Tickets for the festival are currently available on the official website of All Points East. General tickets are priced at £74.45 for tier 3 tickets, while Primary Entry tickets cost £79.75 for tier 2 tickets and £85.55 for tier 3 tickets. VIP tickets are priced between £112.65 and £154.75, depending on the tier.
All tickets are subject to processing fees, and prices may change depending on the availability of tickets. Interested patrons may also access payment plans, the details of which can be found on the official website.
All Points East 2024: Lineup and dates
Mitski will make her festival debut at All Points East 2024 this year. She will be the headliner during the festival's August 18, 2024 performances. She is best known for her fifth studio album, Be the Cowboy, which peaked at number 52 on the Billboard 200 album chart upon release.
The current list of artists for the All Points East 2024 festival is given below, while the full festival lineup will be available shortly on the official website of the festival.
August 16, 2024
- Kaytranada
- Victoria Monet
- Thundercat
- Lancey Foux
- Channel Tres
- Amaarae
- Jyoty
- Tsha B2b Kilimanjaro
- Lou Phelps
- Felo Le Tee
- Taylah Elaine B2b Arthi
- Kitty Ca$H
- Tkay Maidza
- TBA
August 17, 2024
- Loyle Carner
- Nas
- Ezra Collective
- Sainté
- Joe James
- Enny
- Navy Blue
- TBA
August 18, 2024
- Mitski
- Beabadoobee
- Tv Girl
- Ethel Cain
- Arlo Parks
- Sir Chloe
- Wasia Project
- Infinity Song
- Wisp
- Towa Bird
- Strawberry Guy
- Bby
- TBA
August 23, 2024
- LCD Soundsystem
- Jai Paul
- Pixies
- Floating Points
- Jockstrap
- Nation of Language
- Sofia Kourtesis (live)
- Eyedress
- Vagabon
- TBA
August 24, 2024
- Field Day
- Justice
- Pinkpantheress
- 2manydjs (DJ Set)
- Bambii
- Brutalismus 3000
- George Riley
- Horsegiirl
- I.Jordan (Live)
- John Glacier
- Mura Masa (Dj Set)
- Romy
- Sega Bodega
- Shygirl Presents Club Shy
- Skin on Skin & Kettama
- Tiga & Hudson Mohawke Present Love Minus Zero
- Vegyn (Live)
- Yaeji (Live)
- Yves Tumor
- Charlotte De Witte presents Overdrive
- TBA
August 25, 2024
- The Postal Service
- Death Cab for Cutie
- The Decemberists
- Phoenix
- Gossip
- Sleater-Kinney
- Yo La Tengo
- Teenage Fanclub
- Wednesday
- Soft Launch
- TBA
The Postal Service and Death Cab for Cutie will be performing at the festival as part of their tour to celebrate the 20th anniversary of the albums Give Up and Transatlanticism. The bands started their joint tour in 2023, which was later expanded to 2024, with performances across North America and Europe.
All Points East 2024 is an initiative of Uber One and is being partnered with major companies such as the financial credit giant American Express, the live entertainment giant AEG Presents, and the ticketing partner AXS. The festival is also partnering with Coco-Cola, East London Advertiser, BBC Radio Music 6, Hackney Gazette, and Tower Hamlets.
The festival will also have a free Tower Hamlets tour as well as a local business fair for local businesses and shops to interact with festival organizers and vendors for free.
Meanwhile, the All Points East festival has previously seen stellar artists in its lineup, including Glass Animals, Beck, The xx, Lorde, The National, Nick Cave, The Bad Seeds, and more.