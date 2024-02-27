The National and The War on Drugs co-headlining 2024 tour: Presale code, tickets, dates, venues, & all you need to know

The National and The War on Drugs co-headlining 2024 tour is scheduled from September 12, 2024, to October 10, 2024, in venues across the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

The tour will be the first live collaboration between the two bands. The new tour, which will feature performances in cities such as Toronto, New York City, Mansfield, and Mexico City, among others, was announced via a post on the official social page of The National on February 26, 2024:

Artist presale for the tour is on February 27, 2024, at 10:00 am EST and can be accessed by signing up on the respective bands' official websites. At the same time, a VIP package presale and a Citibank cardholder presale will also start, and the latter can be accessed with the code 412800 alongside a valid Citibank card.

Live Nation presale will be available from February 28, 2024, at 10:00 am EST. Presale codes to access said presale are ENERGY for website users and COVERT for mobile app users.

A Ticketmaster and Spotify presale, alongside venue-specific presales, will be available simultaneously and can be accessed from the websites of the respective presale providers.

General tickets will be available starting March 1, 2024, at 10:00 am EST. As of the writing of this article, ticket prices have yet to be announced. Tickets can be purchased from the official website of the respective bands or via Ticketmaster or Live Nation.

The National and The War on Drugs co-headlining 2024 tour dates and venues

The National and The War on Drugs's upcoming live tour will feature special guest Lucius on select dates. Lucius is a pop band best known for their third studio album, Good Grief, released on March 11, 2016, and peaked at number 92 on the Billboard 200 album chart.

The complete list of dates and venues for The National and The War on Drugs co-headlining 2024 tour is given below:

September 12, 2024 — Gilford, New Hampshire, at Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion

September 13, 2024 — New York City, New York, at Forest Hills Stadium

September 14, 2024 — Mansfield, Massachusetts, at Xfinity Center

September 16, 2024 — Columbia, Maryland, at Merriweather Post Pavilion

September 17, 2024 — Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, at TD Pavilion at the Mann Center for Performing Arts

September 19, 2024 — Laval, Quebec, at Place Bell

September 20, 2024 — Toronto, Ontario, at Budweiser Stage

September 21, 2024 — Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio, at Blossom Music Center

September 24, 2024 — Chicago, Illinois, at United Center

September 25, 2024 — Sterling Heights, Michigan, at Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill

September 26, 2024 — Madison, Wisconsin, at Breese Stevens Field

September 28, 2024 — Englewood, Colorado, at Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre

September 29, 2024 — Salt Lake City, Utah, at Granary Live

October 1, 2024 — Seattle, Washington State, at Climate Pledge Arena

October 2, 2024 — Vancouver, British Columbia, at Pepsi Live at Rogers Arena

October 3, 2024 — Portland, Oregon, at Moda Center

October 6, 2024 — Berkeley, California, at The Greek Theatre

October 7, 2024 — Los Angeles, California, at Hollywood Bowl

October 10, 2024 — Mexico City, Mexico, at Palacio De Los Deportes

Aside from the upcoming tour, The National will also perform at several festivals, including Bourbon & Beyond, Hurricane Festival 2024, Primavera Sound, and Down the Rabbit Hole 2024.