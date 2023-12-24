All South Park Christmas episodes in order

Embark on a festive journey through the irreverent and satirical world of South Park as we explore its Christmas episodes in chronological order. Created by Trey Parker and Matt Stone and developed by Brian Graden for Comedy Central, this animated sitcom has carved a niche for itself, pushing the boundaries of conventional humor since its debut on August 13, 1997.

From the iconic Mr. Hankey to cross-country escapades and technological mayhem, these episodes offer a unique blend of satire, humor, and festive irreverence. In this article, we list all the Christmas-themed adventures of Stan, Kyle, Cartman, and Kenny.

South Park Christmas episodes

The series burst onto the scene successfully, consistently earning stellar ratings on Comedy Central. It has 327 episodes as of 2023 and remains one of the longest-running animated programs.

In a testament to its enduring popularity, the show was renewed through 2027 in August 2021. Here’s the complete list of South Park Christmas episodes in chronological order:

Mr. Hankey, the Christmas Poo - season 1, episode 9

Merry Christmas, Charlie Manson - season 2, episode 16

Mr. Hankey's Christmas Classics - season 3, episode 15

A Very Crappy Christmas - season 4, episode 17

Red Sleigh Down - season 6, episode17

It's Christmas in Canada - season 7, episode 15

Woodland Critter Christmas - season 8, episode 14

#HappyHolograms - season 18,, episode 10

Bike Parade - season 22, episode 10

Christmas Snow - season 23, episode 10

Origins and voice cast

The series' genesis can be traced to two animated short films, The Spirit of Christmas (1992 and 1995). The latter became an early internet viral sensation, paving the way for the series.

The show's animation style draws inspiration from Terry Gilliam's paper cutout cartoons for Monty Python's Flying Circus. Initially employing construction paper and stop-motion cutout animation, later episodes transitioned to computer animation.

With Parker as the lead writer and director, the series adopted a unique production approach, often crafting episodes in the week preceding broadcast. Parker and Stone emphasize the show's essence as a reflection of "kids being kids" and the elementary school experience in America.

Parker and Stone lend their voices to most male characters, with Mary Kay Bergman initially voicing most female characters. Following her passing, Mona Marshall and Eliza Schneider took over, succeeded by April Stewart, who, alongside Marshall, continues to voice the female characters.

Enduring success and accolades

With 26 seasons and running, South Park's legacy endures as a boundary-pushing, irreverent force in animated television. The series unfolds in the fictional small town of South Park, nestled in the real-life South Park basin in the Rocky Mountains of Colorado.

The show's settings, including South Park Elementary and various neighborhoods, draw inspiration from Colorado landmarks and locations like Casa Bonita and Cave of the Winds. At the heart of the animated chaos are four boys—Stan Marsh, Kyle Broflovski, Eric Cartman, and Kenny McCormick are the primary 4th-grader protagonists.

The series has earned critical acclaim, finding a spot in numerous publications' lists of the greatest television shows. Garnering accolades such as five Primetime Emmy Awards, a CableACE Award, and a Peabody Award, South Park has left an indelible mark on the landscape of animated entertainment. Viewers can watch the series on HBO Max.