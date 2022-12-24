All surprise cameos in Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery, including one from Kareem Abdul-Jabbar

Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery was released globally on December 23, 2022, bringing back the charming Benoit Blanc (Daniel Craig) in the midst of a deadly murder mystery game on a private island owned by Edward Norton's Bron. The film closely resembled the structure, storytelling, and thematic elements of the original Knives Out (2019) but had enough to carve out a separate identity with new things.

Among these intriguing things that made Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery much more fun to watch were the cameos. The film featured an absurdly high number of cameos in the story, bringing some known faces from Hollywood into the mix. First-time viewers will find themselves in quite a shocking position when the film slowly unravels the many stars in the cameo roles.

Here is a look at all the cameo appearances in Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery.

Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery cameos - Who all appeared in the film?

Angela Lansbury

The most prominent and the saddest cameo in the Rian Johnson-directed film was Angela Lansbury, who appeared as one of the players in Benoit Blanc's online game during the lockdown. The beloved star from Murder, She Wrote made her final appearance on screen with this small role in Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery. She passed away earlier this year.

Stephen Sondheim

Making an appearance in the same game as Angela, the composer and lyricist Stephen Sondheim may have been included for a whole other reason. He previously made a film titled The Last of Sheila, which centered around a rich man inviting his friends to a remote place to play a murder mystery game.

Natasha Lyonne

Natasha Lyonne appeared as another player in the video call chat that featured Angela Lansbury and Stephen Sondheim. The Russian Doll actor was perhaps less noticeable in Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery, but those who caught her were surely delighted.

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar

Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery has surely managed to form a celebrity-rich group with their long list of stars. One among them was Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, the popular NBA player from the Lakers' glory days, who was also a part of the video chat in the film. Although a curious addition, it must've delighted sports fans to a whole new extent.

Hugh Grant

The biggest cameo in the film came with Hugh Grant, who appeared as Benoit Blanc's roommate in the film when he opened the door for him. Moreover, there was a subtle indication that Blanc and Grant were romantically involved. If this had been the case, it would also be fun to see them together in the future. Suffice to say, an actor of Grant's level may also be a welcome addition to the interesting cast of Knives Out.

Yo-Yo Ma

The world-renowned cellist Yo-Yo Mama made one of the funniest and most offbeat appearances as a guest at Birdie's (played by Kate Hudson) party. In his only dialog, he managed to help the group figure out an important piece of the puzzle with his superior sense of musical knowledge and understanding.

Ethan Hawke

Perhaps the most talked about cameo appearance in the film, Ethan Hawke popped up in Greece as a security consultant to Miles Bron and helped medicate all the guests. He looked funny and different, carrying out the charm associated with his real-life persona all the way into the film.

Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery is currently streaming on Netflix.

