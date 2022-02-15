Allison Day: TikTok star's net worth explored as netizens endlessly google her

Tiktok users were first introduced to Allison Day in 2020 when creator Dhar Mann posted a series called "TikTok famous teen kicked out of designer store, owner lives in regret."

The preface to the series followed a luxury store owner insulting a girl only to discover that she was a TikTok star. The series shared a message about not judging a book by its cover and struck a chord with many other users on the platform.

The creator recently posted another series on the imaginary TikTok star, which made people hop on to Google and find out more about the character.

Allison Day is said to be based on TikTok celebrity Addison Rae

Allison Day is an imaginary character with brown hair and brown eyes based on Addison Rae. According to Web of Bio, Allison is a 22-year-old TikTok star from Louisiana. She has a following of 80 million on the platform and is said to have a net worth of $8 million. Just like Addison, she was able to grow her career from her TikTok fame and become the highest-earning Tik Tok personality.

Kali Jane, who played the character, is an 18-year-old American actress. She has been actively working as an actress for the last 12 years and has a fair number of followers on Instagram (23,000) and TikTok (396,000) herself. Both her accounts go by the username @kali.jane1. Most of her fame comes from acting for Dhar Mann.

The videos are not meant to mock Addison Rae

Dhar Mann is a successful creator and director on TikTok and uploads story-like videos to the platform. The gripping storylines of the videos have earned the channel over 11 million followers. The videos are posted in a series in order to accommodate them within the 60-second time limit of the app, and include a moral background for the viewers to learn from.

Some of the videos also deal with struggles that famous people have to face. His latest series including Allison Day depicts her dating a school time crush, who is clearly using her for fame and followers.

The account also has videos featuring a parody character based on MrBeast called MrFeast, and the former even made a cameo in a video titled "MrFeast Fights With MrBeast, What Happens Is Shocking." Users can also watch the videos on the Dhar Mann's second Instagram account @dharmannstudios.

Edited by Sandeep Banerjee