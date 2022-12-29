Alpha Males: Release date and time, plot, cast, and everything we know about the Spanish comedy series

Netflix's new Spanish comedy series, Alpha Males, is expected to drop on the streaming platform on Friday, December 30, 2022, at 3 am ET. The series revolves around four middle-aged friends who try to deal with their various personal struggles and challenges as they try to comprehend the ever-changing complexities of life in modern society.

The series is helmed by prominent filmmakers Alberto Caballero and Laura Caballero. It stars Fernando Gil, María Hervas, and many others playing major roles. It is reportedly produced by Contubernio Films.

Alpha Males on Netflix promises an engaging storyline

Netflix dropped the official trailer for Alpha Males on December 12, 2022, offering a peek into the interesting lives of the four main characters experiencing several personal issues.

The opening scene from the trailer brilliantly sets the tone for the show. Several men are attending what seems like a seminar as the speaker tells them he'll explain a ''new concept of what it means to be a man.''

The four friends are seen discussing se*ism, feminism, and equality while dealing with their own relationships. Overall, the trailer maintains a frivolous tone that fans of adult comedies would undoubtedly love.

Along with the trailer, Netflix also shared a short description of the series on their official YouTube channel, which reads:

''Their New Year's resolution is to stop being the big mouth at every Christmas meal. #AlphaMales, from the creators of 'La que se avecina' and 'Aquí no hay quien viva' arrives on December 30 only on Netflix.''

The synopsis further reads,

''A lost job, an open relationship, a sexless marriage, a divorce. Four middle-age friends in Madrid try to navigate the changing world of masculinity.''

Based on the synopsis and trailer for the show, Alpha Males seems to be an irreverent comedy-drama that explores several themes relevant to modern society, like feminism, gender equality, patriarchy, and se*ism, among many others. Viewers can look forward to a highly entertaining and engaging series perfect for the holiday season.

In brief, about Alpha Males cast and crew

Noted Spanish actor Fernando Gil plays one of the main roles in the film. Gil portrays the character of Pedro Aguilar in the series. Gil looks in terrific form in the show, displaying a unique sense of humor, and promises to deliver a memorable performance.

Apart from Alpha Males, Gil has appeared in quite a few shows over the years, including Alex's Strip, Anclados, and Dos años y un día, to name a few. Starring alongside Gil in another key role is actor María Hervás. Details about her character are currently being kept under tight wraps, but viewers can expect her to play a significant role in the show.

Hervás is widely known for her performances in shows like La que se avecina, Los Serrano, Cómo sobrevivir a una despedida, and many more. Other supporting cast members include actors like Raúl Tejón, Fele Martínez, and Gorka Otxoa, among many more.

Don't miss the new Spanish comedy show Alpha Males on Netflix on Friday, December 30, 2022, at 3 am ET.

Poll : 0 votes