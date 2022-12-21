Alpine Ice Hack supplement's ingredients revealed as weight loss trend goes viral on social media 

The latest trend in weight loss, called the Alpine Ice Hack, has been doing the rounds on TikTok recently. The fad involves taking Alpilean diet supplements to boost weight loss by burning belly fat without causing any side effects.

The plant-based supplements are produced in FDA-registered, GMP-certified facilities in the United States. The oral capsules are non-GMO, dairy-free, and soy-free. The scientific formula targets and optimizes the inner body temperature and is allegedly backed by new studies by Stanford University scientists.

How does the Alpilean ice hack work?: Ingredients, ideology, and more

According to research by Stanford University School of Media, low inner body temperature is a common factor among obese individuals.

Alpilean's website states that all "skinny people" share the common trait of having a "normal body temperature." The dietary supplement company further explains that having a normal body temperature aids in burning calories, thus resulting in weight loss. It states:

"By targeting inner body temperature you will electrify your sleeping metabolism into full fat burning, energy boosting mode!"

According to Alpilean, the supplements aim to boost metabolism, which slows down by as much as 13% with only a drop of one degree in the internal body temperature. The ice hack pills themselves comprise of clinically proven "plant-based superfoods." The six Alpine Ice Hack ingredients that enhance the digestive process and organ function to raise body temperature are:

Golden Algae (fucoxanthin): It boosts liver and brain health as well as supports bone strength. This ingredient has recently become popular with weight loss as it is the main ingredient in protein that breaks down fat into energy. Dika Nut (African Mango Seed): It is known to ease digestion and bloating as well as support healthy cholesterol. This ingredient boosts the production of an enzyme, adiponectin, that controls how fat is metabolized in the body. Drumstick Tree Leaf (Moringa leaf): It is rich in antioxidants and maintains stable blood sugar levels. Bigarade Orange: Adding any amount of citrus to one's daily diet controls the calories consumed. According to the company's website, this citric element supports healthy immunity and "reduces oxidate stress on the body." Ginger Root: In addition to helping maintain good teeth and gum health, it helps maintain muscle health as well. Turmeric Root: It supports healthy skin and a healthy heart.

The supplements contain six natural ingredients (Image via Getty images)

The ice hack supplements are available in 30 capsule packs. The brand advises taking one pill a day with a "big glass of cold water." These are available for purchase within the United States subcontinent through the company's official website. They are sold in packs of one, three, or six bottles.

While "ice hack" trends on social media, there are many contradictory studies on whether inner body temperature is linked to weight loss. The company's website cited a 2019 Swiss study that inferred that "body temperature is associated with obesity markers."

However, another investigation published in the American Journal of Clinical Nutrition found that obesity is not linked to body temperature.

The jury is still out there on whether the hack works. The company assures that the product is 100% safe. However, it is best to consult a doctor before taking it.

Poll : 0 votes