''Already better than Rise of the Beasts'': Twitter goes berserk over new Cocaine Bear clip

As things stand, Cocaine Bear, the tale of a wild American bear who went unhinged after consuming a ton of cocaine, is steadily gaining popularity before its release. Based on true events, the upcoming Elizabeth Banks film has recently dropped another clip, making fans even more excited. The new clip gives a better glimpse at the bear's hilarious and scary antics.

The synopsis for the film reads:

"After a 500-pound black bear consumes a significant amount of cocaine and embarks on a drug-fueled rampage, an eccentric gathering of cops, criminals, tourists, and teenagers assemble in a Georgia forest."

The clip has gone viral on Twitter, with fans uniting in support of the film. One Twitter user summed up the feeling perfectly, saying:

"Already better than rise of the beasts"

Read on to find out how fans are reacting to the new clip of Cocaine Bear.

How are fans reacting to the new clip of Cocaine Bear?

A new look at 'COCAINE BEAR' has been released.

The clip was posted on Twitter by numerous film pages, drawing in many reactions from fans. Cocaine Bear is based on a tragically funny story about a black bear who accidentally stumbled on a lot of cocaine in a duffel bag after a drug dealer ended up dying in a plane crash.

The bear went on to consume the entire quantity resulting in his inevitable death. The film directed by Elizabeth Banks will follow the bear's fictitious exploits as it continues to cause mayhem after consuming the drugs.

Arif Zahir @Azerrz

The CGI on this bear is remarkable. Planet of the Apes level

Me and the boys on our way to watch Peak (Cocaine Bear)

Fans likened the trailer to other blockbuster films and dubbed it "real cinema" for its atmospheric suspense and realistic CGI bear.

The bear featured in Cocaine Bear is already a cultural icon in Lexington. However, this movie has the potential to skyrocket the bear's profile. The bear's tale is tragic, but the movie promises to lighten the mood. In a recent interview with EW, Elizabeth Banks said:

"I felt a lot of sympathy for the bear,...Like, wow, this bear — which, in real life, ended up dead after eating all this coke — ended up being sort of collateral damage in this War on Drugs. And I just thought, Well, then this movie can be a revenge story for the bear. And it just gave me a point of view and a purpose for making it. Like, there's a real message here: We should not f--- with nature, nature will win."

She further commented on the comedy aspect of the film, saying:

"No matter who you are in life, even if you're Henry Hill [Liotta's character in Goodfellas], if you meet a bear that's high on cocaine, you are the underdog in that situation,...And that's what provided a lot of the comedic engine, you know? These are just people who aren't prepared or have the capacity to deal with a bear who's high on coke."

Cocaine Bear features an ensemble cast that includes Keri Russell, O'Shea Jackson Jr., Christian Convery-Jennings, Alden Ehrenreich, Jesse Tyler Ferguson, Brooklynn Prince, Isiah Whitlock Jr., Kristofer Hivju, Hannah Hoekstra, Aaron Holliday, Margo Martindale, and Ray Liotta.

