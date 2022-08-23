Alter Bridge Tour 2022: Tickets, presale, where to buy, dates and more

American rock band Alter Bridge have announced a North American tour slated for 2023. The tour is in support of their seventh album Pawns & Kings. The 30-city trek will be split into two legs. The first leg of the tour will kick off on January 25 in Tampa, Florida, and run until February 18 in Chicago. After a break, the tour will begin again on March 10 in Quapaw, Oklahoma, and will wrap up on April 1 in Highland, California.

The band will be backed by Mammoth WVH throughout the tour. Rockers Red will support Alter Bridge in the first leg of the tour and Pistols at Dawn will appear during the second leg of the tour.

Tickets will be available for pre-sale from August 23 at 10 am ET with the code BLACKBIRD. A general on-sale of the tickets will be available from August 26 at 10 am PST via Ticketmaster.

Alter Bridge Tour 2022 dates

Check out the dates for the upcoming tour:

Jan. 25 - Tampa, FL - Seminole Hard Rock *

Jan. 27 - Orlando, FL - Hard Rock Live *

Jan. 28 - Atlanta, GA - Coca Cola Roxy *

Jan. 30 - Nashville, TN - Ryman Auditorium *

Feb. 01 - Montclair, NJ - The Wellmont Theater *

Feb. 02 - Huntington, NY - The Paramount *

Feb. 04 - Silver Spring, MD - The Fillmore Silver Spring *

Feb. 05 - Philadelphia, PA - Franklin Music Hall *

Feb. 07 - Wallingford, CT - The Dome at Toyota Oakdale Theatre

Feb. 08 - Boston, MA - Roadrunner *

Feb. 10 - Waterloo, NY - Del Lago Casino Resort ^

Feb. 11 - Toronto, ON - HISTORY ^

Feb. 14 - Detroit, MI - The Fillmore *

Feb. 15 - Indianapolis, IN - Murat Theatre at Old National Centre *

Feb. 17 - Prior Lake, MN - Mystic Lake Casino Showroom *

Feb. 18 - Chicago, IL - The Riviera Theatre *

Mar. 10 - Quapaw, OK - Downstream Casino Resort #

Mar. 11 - Kansas City, MO - Arvest Bank Theatre at The Midland #

Mar. 14 - Chesterfield, MO - The Factory #

Mar. 15 - Oklahoma City, OK - The Criterion #

Mar. 17 - Houston, TX - 713 Music Hall #

Mar. 18 - Dallas, TX - South Side Ballroom #

Mar. 20 - Denver, CO - Mission Ballroom #

Mar. 21 - Salt Lake City, UT - Union Event Center #

Mar. 23 - Seattle, WA - The Paramount Theatre #

Mar. 25 - Airway Heights, WA - Northern Quest Resort & Casino ^

Mar. 28 - Anaheim, CA - House Of Blues #

Mar. 29 - Tempe, AZ - Marquee Theatre #

Mar. 31 - Reno, NV - Silver Legacy’s Grande Expo Hall #

Apr. 01 - Highland, CA - Yaamava Theater at Yaamava Casino Resort ^

^ ALTER BRIDGE + MAMMOTH WVH

* ALTER BRIDGE + MAMMOTH WVH + RED

# ALTER BRIDGE + MAMMOTH WVH + PISTOLS AT DAWN

More about the band Alter Bridge

The band is scheduled to release their seventh studio album, Pawns & Kings, on October 14. Pawns and Kings will be released via Napalm Records and is a follow-up to the band’s 2019 album Walk The Sky. Pawns & Kings comprises 10 new tracks. These include This Is War, Dead Among the Living, Silver Tongue, Sin After Sin, Stay, Holiday, Fable of the Silent Son, Season of Promise, Last Man Standing, and Pawns & Kings.

Alter Bridge was formed in 2004 and consists of frontman and singer Myles Kennedy. It also has lead guitarist Mark Tremonti, bassist Brian Marshall and drummer Scott Phillips, who were all former members of Creed, before the band broke up. Alter Bridge has recorded the new album at Studio Barbarosa in Gotha, Florida with longtime partner and producer Michael "Elvis" Baskette.

