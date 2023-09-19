"Always breathtaking in their elegance and glory”: Lee Jeno’s latest magazine pictorial for Ferragamo wins the internet

Lee Jeno is the face of Ferragamo in their latest pictorial for Harper's Bazaar. The Italian luxury fashion brand made a great choice to bring in the NCT member as their global ambassador because netizens are eating up the images.

The brand unveiled some of its 2023 PF collection in June, and the young star looked dashing in the campaign outfits. Harper's Bazaar also recently released images of the Korean heartthrob as the face of their Korea October issue.

Expand Tweet

For the October issue, Jeno was dressed in stylish outfits, which included a black coat with white embroidery around the shoulders and sleeves, a navy blue sweatshirt with wide-legged jeans, glossy leather pants with a matching jacket, a suave coal black coat and trousers, a black jacket with subtle red embroidery and matching pants. All the looks were paired perfectly with chunky loafers — cementing the looks as Gen Z-esque.

A fan referred to the images as "breathtaking," and others have complimented the stunning visuals.

Positive reactions trail Lee Jeno's visuals For Ferragamo (Image via Twitter/arien Fianne)

Lee Jeno x Ferragamo is a match made in heaven

Ferragamo and Lee Jeno have partnered on different occasions, with Jeno attending the brand's Winter/Fall 2023 collection in Milan earlier this year.

The superstar is renowned for his style and charisma, making him the perfect choice for the Ferragamo ambassadorship. In 2022, he opened the New York Fashion Week as a model for Peter Do's show, making him the first K-POP idol to achieve such a feat.

The brand has made him its first male global brand ambassador, joining the likes of Seulgi from the iconic girl band Red Velvet, and this is a match made in heaven.

Fans have taken to social media to pour out praises for Jeno's Harper's Bazaar cover images featuring outfits from Ferragamo, using platforms like Twitter to express their excitement and awe.

Expand Tweet

Many users compliment the aura he exudes and how he is a true representative of the brand with his stunning visuals.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

More about Lee Jeno of NCT

Lee Jeno is a South Korean singer, dancer, rapper, model, and TV host. Jeno started his career as a child model until he was discovered at the age of thirteen by SM Entertainment. He trained under the company as he became a member of the South Korean boy band NCT, which later became one of the industry's most accomplished boy groups.

Expand Tweet

Jeno's aesthetic exudes luxury and poise, which are elements of the Italian brand Ferragamo, and fans can't wait to see what other magic the two would create together.

You can also catch more of the NCT member in their latest single, Baggy Jeans, which has become a fan favorite due to its catchy beat and lyrics.