Did Amber Heard pay her lawyers after Johnny Depp defamation trial? Money owed to attorneys revealed as actress spotted in Spain with daughter Oonagh

Actress Amber Heard was recently spotted in Spain with daughter Oonagh. The mother-daughter duo were spotted in Palma de Mallorca on Friday, along with Bianca Butti. This was the first time the actress was seen after her sensational defamation trial against Johnny Depp.

From playing on swings to exploring the city, the actress was spotted having a fun time with her friends. Meanwhile, Amber's financial status is still unknown as it is common knowledge that she owes a lot of money to her lawyers and ex-husband Johnny Depp.

How much does Amber Heard owe her lawyers and Johnny Depp after the infamous court trial?

After the jury gave its verdict in June 2022, Amber Heard was ordered by the court to give Depp a sum of more than $10 million. Additionally, the news of her touring Spain comes as a surprise to many as the Aquaman actress owes an even larger amount to her lawyers, David L. Axelrod and Jay Ward Brown.

Justice4ALL @JusticeSquad2 Amber Heard was so afraid of being judged for abusing her ex husband and lying about being abused that she fled to Spain and tried to keep a low profile. Then she called her buddies over at TMZ to keep her “privacy” by taking photos of her. Amber Heard was so afraid of being judged for abusing her ex husband and lying about being abused that she fled to Spain and tried to keep a low profile. Then she called her buddies over at TMZ to keep her “privacy” by taking photos of her.

Amber Heard owes almost $15 million to her lawyers, which takes her total debt to as much as $25 million. After the court ordered the actress to pay the damages to her ex-husband, there was news of the actress selling some estates.

QueenOfRedTape @NellyKelly89 Oh look, Amber Heard on a lovely family holiday in Spain today. She looks so happy with her daughter #GiveAmberHerVoiceBack #AmberHeardDeservesAnApology 30/08/22 Oh look, Amber Heard on a lovely family holiday in Spain today. She looks so happy with her daughter #GiveAmberHerVoiceBack #AmberHeardDeservesAnApology 30/08/22 https://t.co/vl9uTrEV5H

However, that's not all. Heard also needs to pay off some of the debts that she owes her insurance company, which helped her cover her expenses during the trial. According to reports, one policy would have covered $500 million, while the other $1 million. Therefore, even if Amber uses up this insurance completely, she would just be paying 10% of the current debt on her.

cyndi downs @CynChic for all this NARCISSIST MANIPULATOR know exactly what they’re doing she has someone helping her elon is that YOU she’s hiding in SPAIN to avoid responsibilities not on vacation #AmberTurd #JohnnyDepp SERIOUSLY who’s payingfor all thisNARCISSIST MANIPULATOR know exactly what they’re doing she has someone helping her elon is that YOU she’s hiding in SPAINto avoid responsibilities not on vacation #AmberHeard #AmberHeard lsAnAbuser #Narcissist SERIOUSLY who’s paying 💰 for all this❓NARCISSIST MANIPULATOR know exactly what they’re doing she has someone helping her elon is that YOU she’s hiding in SPAIN 🇪🇸 to avoid responsibilities not on vacation #AmberHeard #AmberTurd #AmberHeardlsAnAbuser #Narcissist 🥜 #JohnnyDepp https://t.co/IqDLffTHmy

As there has been no news of the actress paying off any of the debts, netizens questioned how she managed to afford a vacation with her girlfriend and daughter. These questions emerged after the actress was seen boarding private jets and more.

Amber Heard spotted in Spain with her daughter and girlfriend, enjoying a luxury trip. (Image via BACKGRID)

The actress was seen spending a chnunk of her time in the Hamptons before she went to visit Israel.

The Aquaman actress was seen spending her summer with friends in Israel, before heading to Spain for an extravagant holiday. (Image via BACKGRID)

The actress also recently sold off her California desert compound for $1.05 million, but there has been no news on whether she used it to pay off the debts on her. Meanwhile, people are also speculating whether Amber Heard is just vacationing to find some hiding spots for herself. Netizens were left wondering if she is looking for places where she can have some privacy, without people recognizing her.

