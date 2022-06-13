Amber Heard's lawyer disbarred possibility explored in aftermath of Today show interview 

Amber Heard's lawyer, Elaine Bredehoft, is being slammed online for her comments on the Judge and Jurors of her client's high-profile defamation case against ex-husband Johnny Depp.

Bredehoft made her public appearance shortly after Depp and Heard's lawsuit verdict was announced on June 1 and went on to say that the case was rigged since the actress was not allowed to show all the evidence to prove her side.

In an interview with TODAY, Bredehoft stated that she believes Johnny Depp's legal team intended to "demonize" Amber Heard and was able to hide an "enormous" amount of evidence in Depp's defamation trial, which he won on June 1.

Speaking to Savannah Guthrie regarding the verdict, Bredehoft stated:

“That's because she was demonized here. A number of things were allowed in this court that should not have been allowed, and it caused the jury to be confused.”

Elaine Bredehoft also told NBC News a day after the trial ended that the jury could barely resist the powerful and "lopsided" social media frenzy surrounding the trial.

“How can you not? They went home every night. They have families. The families are on social media. We had a 10-day break in the middle because of the judicial conference. There's no way they couldn't have been influenced by it.”

Furthermore, Bredehoft said that Heard will not be able to pay $8 million to Johnny Depp, as ordered by the court.

Her comments sparked controversy online, with Johnny Depp's supporters bashing her for weaving a false narrative around Amber Heard's case.

Can Amber Heard's lawyer be disbarred for her post-verdict comments?

Bredehoft received a lot of criticism online for pointing fingers at the jury and the Judge after the verdict came out in Depp's favor.

Body language expert Spidey claimed that the lawyer was allegedly trying to overtake the narrative and "gaslight" the masses over Heard's loss.

On YouTube, he said:

“I would borderline describe this as gaslighting because she’s trying to sell this narrative that Johnny Depp is the one who caused the public and the jury to not believe Amber. Not the fact that Amber was denying things we can all see with our eyes.”

When challenged about her philanthropic contributions, he referred to Heard's insistence on using phrases like "pledge" and "donate" interchangeably, which sort of left Heard's legal team with "more work than necessary."

In a Reddit thread discussing Elaine Bredehoft's comments on the jury and the Judge, a user named @frednotbob explained that she could be barred.

"It can absolutely get her disbarred, or at least subject to to sanctions from the bar - Rule 8.2 of the American Bar Association's Model Rules of Professional Conduct says A lawyer shall not make a statement that the lawyer knows to be false or with reckless disregard as to its truth or falsity concerning the qualifications or integrity of a judge, adjudicatory officer or public legal officer, or of a candidate for election or appointment to judicial or legal office."

However, the user mentioned that it is ultimately up to the courts to decide if the "reckless disregard" was present in the lawyer's statement or not.

The Reddit user also explained why the First Amendment won't protect the lawyer if she is caught.

"The First Amendment does not protect a 'lawyer’s speech that presents a serious and imminent threat to the fairness and integrity of the judicial system. The accepted standard in the majority of states is whether the attorney had an objectively reasonable basis for making the statements.'"

Twitter reactions on Amber Heard's lawyer's comments

Twitterati were not happy with Elaine Bredehoft supporting Amber Heard despite Depp's victory in court. Several users stated that Bredehoft needs to be disbarred for gaslighting and supporting people who are not the "actual victims" of abuse.

Johnny Depp sued Amber Heard over an op-ed article she wrote for The Washington Post in 2018. In the piece, she claimed to be a victim of domestic violence. Although she did not name Depp directly, his lawyers claimed that it was insinuated that she was talking about him, and asked for "not less than $50 million" as compensation for tarnishing his professional image.

