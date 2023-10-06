Ambush x Coca Cola limited-edition capsule: Everything we know so far

The Ambush x Coca Cola limited-edition capsule is certainly a groundbreaking collaboration in the world of fashion. The venerated Japanese street-wear name, AMBUSH, interweaves its inimitable style with Coca-Cola's evergreen charm. This partnership doesn't just produce clothing; it heralds a narrative, an odyssey, an immersion into what the future holds.

Drawing inspiration from Coca-Cola's groundbreaking Y3000 Zero Sugar drink, developed with artificial intelligence, the collection is an ode to tomorrow. The innovative spirit extends beyond clothing, with the promotion leveraging the Y3000 AI Cam, offering fans a tantalizing glimpse of possible scenarios in the year 3000.

Behind AMBUSH’s iconic designs, Yoon Ahn's vision for this collaboration revolves around inviting fans to "taste the future" through the attire they adorn.

Distinctly, the future's resonance can be felt in every fabric and design. The Ambush x Coca Cola limited-edition capsule releasing on October 17, introduces a dazzling sequin shirt, shimmering at every angle, giving a fresh spin to the classic tee.

Moreover, the line perfectly encapsulates Coca-Cola Creations Y3000's essence with AMBUSH's modern aesthetics in its co-branded t-shirts.

It is true that no collection is complete without accessories to elevate the ensemble, and this collaboration doesn't disappoint in that regard. A standout piece is the COCA-COLA Y3000 X AMBUSH Necklace.

This isn't your regular necklace; it's an emblem. Drawing inspiration from the iconic Coca-Cola can, especially its distinctive pull-tab, the necklace brings in nostalgia with futurism, making it a must-have for enthusiasts of both brands.

Further enhancing the accessories range, the collection features a series of illustrative bandanas. These aren’t just cloth pieces but canvases that tell stories, following Coca-Cola’s historical legacy with AMBUSH's urban Tokyo vibes.

A new era of fashion awaits

Glimpse of Ambush x Coca Cola limited-edition capsule (Image via official site of Ambush Design)

History unfolds as AMBUSH taps into its Tokyo roots, blending effortlessly with Coca-Cola's global appeal. It's not just about East meets West but an intersection of past, present, and the intriguing future.

The Ambush x Coca Cola limited-edition capsule stands as a beacon in the fashion world, marking the onset of an era where artificial intelligence, cultural ethos, and fashion excellence amalgamate.

Coca-Cola Y3000 x AMBUSH® T-Shirt

Glimpse of Ambush x Coca Cola limited-edition capsule (image via official site of Ambush Design)

This is a joint t-shirt by Coca-Cola Y3000 and AMBUSH®. It mixes Coca-Cola's new style, Y3000, with AMBUSH's modern street look that's inspired by Tokyo's unique culture, the latest tech, and human connections.

This shirt is for both men and women with a slogan 'TASTE THE FUTURE’.

Coca-Cola Y3000 x AMBUSH Necklace

Ambush x Coca Cola limited-edition capsule collection (Image via official site of Ambush Design)

This necklace is a collaboration between Coca-Cola Y3000 and AMBUSH.The pendant looks like the top of a Coca-Cola can with a Japanese writing on it same as old Coca-Cola cans in Japan. This necklace connects old AMBUSH® designs with new ones.

Coca-Cola Y3000 x AMBUSH Fitted T-Shirt

This shirt is another team effort by Coca-Cola Y3000 and AMBUSH. It mixes the new Y3000 style with AMBUSH's futuristic street style with 'TASTE THE FUTURE' slogan on the back.

Coca-Cola Y3000 x AMBUSH Sequin T-Shirt

This is a unique t-shirt made with shiny sequins. It's a combined effort of Coca-Cola Y3000 and AMBUSH. The shirt blends Coca-Cola's Y3000 theme with AMBUSH's futuristic look. The sequins make the shirt look and feel different, and it has a relaxed fit. Only one of these special shirts will be sold at the AMBUSH WORKSHOP.

On the horizon, as fashion evolves, and technology becomes more intertwined with our daily lives, partnerships such as the Ambush x Coca Cola capsule lead the way.

Fashion transcends its traditional realm, becoming an embodiment of innovation and imagination. As the boundaries of what's possible expand, collections like Ambush x Coca Cola not only define trends but craft a journey—a journey into the realms of creativity, technology, and culture.