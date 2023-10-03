Moncler x Adidas Originals Collection: Where to get, release date, price, and more details explored

In the Moncler x Adidas Originals collection, luxury sportswear meets street style, offering a fresh perspective on classic designs. Rooted deeply in the idea of exploration, this collection traverses the journey from towering mountain peaks to the urban jungle's heart.

Drawing inspiration from "The Art of Explorers," the collection is a successor to the duo's "The Art of Genius" show, which first showcased the collaborative vision during London Fashion Week in February.

Set to enthral fashion enthusiasts, the collection is poised for its grand release. Eager fans can take a deep dive into this exciting assortment via the official Moncler and Adidas websites starting October 4, with select retail outlets launching the range from October 5.

Moncler x adidas Originals Collection will be available from October 4 and 5

Expand Tweet

A tale of fabric and form at the core of this partnership is a vivid reinterpretation of styles. The collection features new puffers in both elongated and shorter silhouettes.

They are complemented by a fresh line of track jackets and vests, epitomizing the convergence of Moncler's luxury aesthetic and Adidas Originals' street credibility.

Signature styles reimagined

Moncler's iconic lacquered nylon shapes undergo a transformation with Adidas Originals' distinct touches, such as the adi-break paneling.

The color palette is nothing short of mesmerizing. Luminous shades, inspired by the vibrant greens, oranges, and reds of traffic lights, dominate.

Moncler x Adidas Originals Collection (Image via official website of the brands)

These are subtly juxtaposed with "Concrete Grey" and sprinklings of sky blue and off-white, all nodding to the patterns left behind by skiers on snow-blanketed terrains.

Footwear like never before

The Moncler x Adidas Originals Collection doesn't stop at apparel. Footwear takes center stage with Adidas' renowned NMD silhouette, now boasting a GORE-TEX twist accentuated by bubble padding.

The classic Campus silhouette also receives the Moncler treatment with similar bubble padding, seamlessly merging mountain ruggedness with city sophistication.

Moncler x Adidas Originals Collection Overview (Image via official website of the brands)

Price range of Moncler x adidas Originals collection:

Moncler x adidas Originals Seelos Reversible Pants: ₹89 999.00

Moncler x adidas Originals Seelos Reversible Bomber Jacket: ₹89 999.00

Moncler x adidas Originals Reversible Bucket Hat: ₹79 999.00

Moncler x adidas Originals Long Sleeve Tee: ₹84 999.00

Moncler x adidas Originals Baseball Cap: ₹79 999.00

Moncler x adidas Originals Track Pants: ₹79 999.00

Moncler x adidas Originals Reversible Bucket Hat: ₹79 999.00

Moncler x adidas Originals Sweat Pants: ₹79 999.00

Moncler x adidas Originals Down-Filled Bermuda Shorts: ₹74 999.00

Moncler x adidas Originals Track Top: ₹74 999.00

Moncler x adidas Originals Bozon Adibreak Vest: ₹69 999.00

Moncler x adidas Originals NMD High Boots: ₹54 999.00

Moncler x adidas Originals NMD Runner Shoes: ₹44 999.00

History Speaks: Moncler and Adidas Originals

Moncler's Legacy

Originating in 1952, Moncler began its journey in France, producing quilted sleeping bags and tents. It quickly transitioned to exquisite down jackets, becoming synonymous with luxury winter wear. Its signature quilting has graced snowy slopes and city streets alike.

Adidas Originals

A street icon emerging as a sub-brand of Adidas in the late 90s, Adidas Originals celebrates the brand's rich history while continually pushing boundaries in the world of casual and sportswear, turning classic designs into streetwear essentials.

The Moncler x Adidas Originals collection is not just a fashion statement; it's a celebration of two giants in their respective domains.