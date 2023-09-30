Adidas Y-3 Kyasu High "Black" shoes: Where to buy, price, and more details explored

Yohji Yamamoto designed the Adidas Y-3 Kyasu shoes in collaboration with Adidas. The "Y-3" in the name alludes to Yamamoto's partnership with Adidas, while the "Kyasu" part is possibly taken from the Japanese term "Kasuri," which refers to a type of traditional weaving.

The Adidas Y-3 line is a successful collaboration between Adidas and Yohji Yamamoto that has redefined contemporary fashion and footwear for two decades.

The Y-3 Kyasu shoes are a unique and stylish addition to the line. These innovative and unique shoes are now set to arrive in a high-top design. The official release date of the Adidas Y-3 Kyasu High "Black" shoes is not available yet. Once released, these pairs will be available for purchase via the official website of the brand for $450.

Adidas Y-3 Kyasu High "Black" shoes will come in men's sizes

Adidas Y-3 Kyasu High "Black" shoes (Image via SN)

In 2002, Yohji Yamamoto and Adidas started working together. This led to the creation of a line of clothing that combines Adidas' cutting-edge sportswear technology with Yamamoto's avant-garde and forward-thinking design style. The goal of Y-3 is to make a style that is unique and ahead of its time by blurring the lines between fashion and sportswear.

The Adidas Y-3 Kyasu shoes were most likely influenced by Yamamoto's characteristic design aspects, which frequently include a clean and minimalist style with a focus on asymmetry and unique forms. These elements can be seen in a lot of his previous work. It's also possible that the shoes were designed with traditional Japanese aesthetics and contemporary sportswear fashion in mind.

The new upcoming Adidas Y-3 Kyasu Hi features angular and abstract lines. These are most obvious along with the platform sole, which, despite being partially influenced by the Adidas Superstar, seems more like a sneaker from a video game than it does a shoe from the actual world.

Y-3 Kyasu High "Black" (Image via SN)

The Y-3 line is a forward-looking project that looks back on Adidas and Yohji Yamamoto's 20 years of working together.

Regarding the Y-3 Kyasu silhouette, the Adidas website explains:

"The Y-3 Kyasu Lo skews conventional design and focuses instead on minimalist expression. Without using any glue or lining, the tooling is crafted with a one-piece polyurethane build, with the single-layer premium leather upper stitched onto the irregular, concrete-like structure. The result is a completely raw interpretation of a shoe and an entirely new interpretation of an adidas icon."

The Adidas Y-3 Kyasu has a platform bottom that gives height as well as a unique look. The shoe also has a breathable upper that lets air flow and makes them comfortable to wear. They are durable and made to last a long time.

Y-3 Kyasu High "Black" (Image via SN)

The potential for one-of-a-kind footwear was effectively enlarged through the joint efforts of Adidas, with their expertise in athletic wear, and Yohji Yamamoto, with his experimental sense of style. The result was the creation of the Adidas Y-3 Kyasu shoes.

Stay updated to know about the official release date of this innovative shoe, which is soon expected to hit the sneaker market in a high-top design.