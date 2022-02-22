4 America's Got Talent contestants who passed away

America's Got Talent is a popular TV reality show that first aired in 2006. Over the years, the show has witnessed some over-the-top heart-touching performances that left the judges and the audience awestruck.

Unfortunately, not all of these great contestants could make it alive today. Here, we will talk about some of those who once rocked the stage but are currently not with us.

America's Got Talent: 4 contestants who passed away

1) Skilyr Hicks

Skilyr Hicks, the budding singer-songwriter, was a class-part contestant in 2013. She was just 13 when she performed her self-composed song Brand New Day on the show. Though she was eliminated in Round 2, the video of her performance went viral.

Unfortunately, her flourishing musical career came to a stop when she was found dead in 2021 at 23. As per reports, she had an unstable mental condition and was under the influence of drugs and alcohol, which probably led to her untimely demise.

2) Dr. Brandon Rogers

The Virginia-based physician appeared on America's Got Talent in 2017 and impressed the judges as well as the audience present. Simon Cowell, judging the show, praised his performance by saying, "Your vocals are stunning. Stunning. I have never said this before to a doctor – but you're sick. You are one of the best singers we have had in the completion so far."

The sad part is that Rogers met with an accident that took his life before the episode aired. The production unit of the show took consent from his family and aired the episode, which turned out to be one of the most emotional ones in the history of America's Got Talent.

3) Francis Lee Strong

The phrase, age is just a number, was brought to life by the 75-year-old Francis Lee Strong. She took the stage name Grandma Lee and auditioned for America's Got Talent. She is still remembered because of the hilarious way she thought about her divorcing husband.

Lee passed away in 2020, but not before she made it to the finale in 2009. She entertained the crowd with her signature Southern humor in all the rounds she featured, including the finale.

4) Bernie Barker

Bernie Barker gained popularity from America's Got Talent in 2006, performing stripping acts. He danced to Ricky Martin's "She Bangs" and received mixed reactions from the judges for his performance. Unfortunately, in 2007, Bernie Barker passed away due to prostate cancer.

Bernie Barker was a Guinness World Record holder. In 2003, he won the award for being the world's oldest male stripper. Formerly he was working as an insurance salesman and power plant worker.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar