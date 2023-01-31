American Gigolo canceled at Showtime after first season

With a recent announcement, Showtime confirmed that American Gigolo has been cancelled right after its first season, bringing the promising story to an end. After a surprise merger between Showtime and Paramount+, this Jon Bernthal starrer became one of the first shows to face the axe of mergers, something that the CW shows are all too familiar with.

The merger resulted in a change in viewpoints and strategies, resulting in two more shows being cancelled. Let the Right One In and Three Women have also suffered the same fate as American Gigolo, but the other two may find a new home with some other network.

This re-imagination of Paul Schrader's classic tale of prostitution may find it more difficult than its fellow canceled shows, mainly due to a very low rating and negative critical reception of the first season.

More about American Gigolo

It would be wrong to say that American Gigolo was not promising in its prime. It could never hit the high margins set by the original films, written by one of the finest in the New Hollywood wave, but it just did not have enough conviction in its first season. We cannot say for sure that the series would have improved but as it stands, it will never get a chance to.

It is even more heartbreaking as the series has gone through a very troubled pre-production, to begin with. It first got the green light in 2016 but only came to fruition several years later with a new producer, David Hollander, the man behind some bonafide this like Ray Donovan.

This wasn't even the end of it all. After Hollander was removed for misconduct, the next showrunner, David Bar Katz, also departed shortly after beginning the series. It ended in the hands of Nikki Toscano and Russell Rothberg after much deliberation.

The sad story of American Gigolo has continued yet again as the series will likely never see the light again.

The synopsis for the series read:

"Exonerated after 15 years in prison for a murder he didn't commit, former gigolo Julian Kaye faces the challenge of picking up the pieces as the detective who put him behind bars tries to unravel the mystery that led to his incarceration. Julian works to reconcile his escort past with the man he is today by reconnecting with former lover Michelle, his troubled mother, and fellow sex workers. He seeks the truth about the frame that sent him to prison all those years ago and hopes to reconnect with his one true love, Michelle."

The series starred Gretchen Mol, Lizzie Brocheré, Gabriel LaBelle, Leland Orser, and Rosie O'Donnell. American Gigolo is now available on Showtime.

