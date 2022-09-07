How old are 1980 American Gigolo cast members in 2022? All about the actors ahead of Showtime remake

Showtime's television adaptation of the 1980 film American Gigolo will premiere on Sunday, September 11, at 9 p.m. ET/PT. The series, which comes 42 years after the original film, will be an extension of the film and will focus on the aftermath of Julian Kaye's release from prison.

Paul Schrader's 1980 film American Gigolo followed the story of a male escort in Los Angeles who was accused of a murder he did not commit. It featured Richard Gere as Julian Kaye, Lauren Hutton as Michelle Stratton, Bill Duke as Leon James, and Hector Elizondo as Detective Joe Sunday.

The Showtime series has actors Jon Bernthal as Julian Kaye, Gretchen Mol as Michelle, and Rosie O'Donnell as Detective Sunday. New characters have also been added to the cast.

Richard Gere and Laura Hutton in the film (Image via IMDb)

Read on to find out how old the actors from the original film are today.

How old are the cast members of American Gigolo (1980) today?

1) Richard Gere - 73

Richard Gere in the film (Image via IMDb)

One of the leading men in Hollywood, Richard Gere is 73-years-old. He played Julian Kaye when he was 31. With American Gigolo, Gere established himself as a prominent leading man. The Oscar-winning actor has since then appeared in multiple successful films, including Pretty Woman, Runaway Bride, An Officer and a Gentleman.

Jon Bernthal, who will play Kaye in the series, is 45-years-old.

2) Lauren Hutton - 78

Laura Hutton in the film (Image via IMDb)

Lauren Hutton is 78-years-old. She played Julian Kaye's romantic interest, Michelle Stratton, in American Gigolo. Her casting is one of the few occasions when an older female actor has appeared alongside a younger male actor. Hutton had begun her career as a model.

Despite being rejected by brands due to her gap teeth, Hutton went on to sign the largest contract of her career with Revlon, while paving the way for higher pay in the modeling industry. Hutton's film credits include Paper Lion and The Gambler.

Gretchen Mol, who will take over as Michelle, is 49.

3) Hector Elizondo - 85

Hector Elizondo in the film (Image via IMDb)

Hector Elizondo played the role of Detective Joe Sunday in the 1980 film American Gigolo. He is 85-years-old. Elizondo can be recognized as the chauffeur Joe from The Princess Diaries. Other prominent film credits of the Emmy-winning actor include The Taking of Pelham One Two Three, Leviathan, Pretty Woman, Beverly Hills Cop III, Runaway Bride, and Valentine's Day.

It is to be noted that Detective Sunday has undergone a gender-swap and will be essayed by Rosie O'Donnell in the Showtime series.

4) Bill Duke - 79

Bill Duke in the film (Image via IMDb)

Bill Duke played the role of Leon James in American Gigolo. He is 79. James was Julian Kaye's pimp in American Gigolo, and was suspected by Kaye of framing him for the murder. When James refused to help, Kaye pushed him off the balcony, resulting in James' death.

Duke is renowned for essaying supporting actor roles in films like Commando, Predator, No Man's Land, and Bird on a Wire, to name a few. He has also directed episodes of numerous television series, including Miami Vice, Dallas, and The Twilight Zone.

Other actors from the original film include:

Frances Bergen as Mrs. Laudner

Carol Bruce as Mrs. Sloan

K Callan as Lisa Williams

Nina van Pallandt as Anne

Carole Cook as Mrs. Doburn

American Gigolo, the series, will stream on Showtime from Sunday, September 11 at 9 p.m. ET/PT.

