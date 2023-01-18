''I got lucky'': Katie Holmes opens up on auditioning for The Ice Storm 25 years ago

Actress Katie Holmes recently appeared in The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, wherein she spoke about her debut film role in Ang Lee's acclaimed drama, The Ice Storm. She reminisced about the time she went to audition for the role in Los Angeles. Holmes said:

''(And) it was my second day in L.A. and my first audition. I know, I got lucky.''

Katie Holmes received high praise from critics for her performance in The Ice Storm. The movie was also widely praised for its strong writing, characterization, and performances by the actors.

During the interview with Jimmy Fallon, Holmes also spoke about her new movie, Rare Objects, and her play, The Wanderers.

Katie Holmes talks about her first film The Ice Storm

Katie Holmes told Jimmy Fallon that she was 17 when she came to New York to film The Ice Storm, and thought to herself,

''Oh, I mean, this is what I want to do. Great! And then I went home and I was putting myself on tape for different auditions and I wasn't really getting anything. And I thought, 'oh, well, that might be it.' You know that might be all there is.''

She further continued,

''But it was okay, 'cause I was like, 'You know what? That's okay. Like, that was an amazing experience, and I can, like, tell my grandkids and I'll be fine.' Seriously I was like, that's cool.''

Katie Holmes said that she did want more jobs at the time, but thought that she shouldn't be ''greedy.'' The Ice Storm launched Holmes' acting career as she later went on to do many memorable roles in cinema and television.

Holmes also spoke about her new film, Rare Objects, which she described as a film about ''female friendship and healing.'' She has directed and co-written the film and also plays a key role in the movie. It also stars Alan Cumming and Julia Mayorga in major roles.

She further spoke about her love for theater and hew new play, The Wanderers. She said that she had ''a wonderful time'' doing the play. It explores themes of family, marriage, and death.

A quick look at Katie Holmes' previous works

Katie Holmes recently directed, wrote, and produced a film called Alone Together, wherein she also played the lead role of June. The movie focuses on two strangers who share an Airbnb amidst COVID lockdown. Here's a short description of the movie, as per Prime Video:

''Two strangers wind up double-booked in the same upstate New York rental during the start of quarantine. Exasperating the situation, these polar opposite personalities must learn to cope with each other's eccentricities ultimately realizing they have more in common than meets the eye.''

Apart from that, Holmes has starred in movies like The Secret: Dare to Dream, Brahms: The Boy II, Ocean's 8, and many more. Her TV acting credits include Dawson's Creek, Ray Donovan, and The Kennedys: After Camelot, to name a few.

