American Horror Stories Season 3: Release Date, Cast & Everything We Know So Far

The American Horror Stories Season 3 is releasing on October 26, 2023, on Hulu, setting the perfect mood for Halloween with its four-part spooky stories. The third season is being released as part of Hulu's 'Huluween' schedule for this year.

This season of the American Horror Story spin-off is expected to bring back most of the characters and actors including Lisa Rinna according to Deadline's report. All four episodes of the show will be released in a batch on Hulu. So far, the first official teaser has been released and it is no less than creepy through all 42 seconds of its duration.

Fans of American Horror Stories have an exciting Halloween time arriving for them. Meanwhile, let us take a look at the release and production details of the upcoming season.

Will there be an American Horror Stories Season 3?

The third season of American Horror Stories, set to release in October 2023, was first reported in May 2023 amid the industry's writers' strike and work stoppage. In a report dated May 22, 2023, which listed halted productions due to the strike, the third season of American Horror Stories was mentioned, even before its official announcement by FX or Hulu, confirming its existence.

Despite the Writers Guild of America strike, the production has been completed in time thereby making it possible for the show to premiere with four full episodes by October 2023.

American Horror Stories Season 3 Release Date

The American Horror Stories Season 3 is scheduled to release on October 26, 2023, on FX on Hulu. The countries outside North America can stream the series through Disney+.

The four episodes of the upcoming season will be released as part of Hulu 2023 Huluween Event where Hulu creates a horror-themed schedule for the viewers. All four episodes will be released together on the day of release itself.

Viewers in the United States can subscribe to Hulu at $7.99 a month or $79.99 for a year.

American Horror Stories Season 3 Cast

The creators Ryan Murphy and Brad Falchuk are expected to bring back most of the original cast for the show along with Lisa Rinna as reported by Deadline on June 20, 2023. The American TV personality and model from the fame of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills will appear in an episode titled Tapeworm. Rinna was spotted with the filming crew in New Jersey along with the cast.

Apart from Rinna, any other announcements of cast members have not been made yet. However, fans can expect crossovers to take place between American Horror Story and its spin-off to explore the character's past. The official synopsis of the show on IMDb reads,

"An anthology series of stand-alone episodes delving into horror myths, legends and lore."

According to IMDb, the episodes of American Horror Stories Season 3 have been titled Bestie, Daphne, Tapeworm, and Organ and each episode has been directed by Max Winkler, Elegance Bratton, Alexis Martin Woodall, and Petra Collins respectively.

Tune into FX on Hulu on October 26, 2023, to get into the mood for some tricks or treats with four spooky episodes of American Horror Stories.